TUNE IN TONIGHT: 'Mrs. America' continues on Hulu

The excellent FX on Hulu series “Mrs. America” streams a new episode today, its fourth. For the uninitiated, it offers a deep dive into the cultural politics of the early 1970s, when feminism seemed politically ascendant and socially dominant.
Cate Blanchett stars as conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly, a pamphleteer in conservative circles who had made a name for herself with a short 1964 paperback, “A Choice Not an Echo,” extolling candidate Barry Goldwater.
“Mrs. America” shows how she seized upon the issue of the Equal Rights Amendment in the early 1970s to defy the mainstream thinking of both parties. Presidents Nixon and Ford (and their first ladies) had supported the amendment, and support for the ERA had been part of the Republican platform since the 1920s. Schlafly made headlines by redefining her position as pro-family and painting feminists as bitter and angry radicals.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSSpousal abuse on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A brand-new truck on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Abigail recovers on “Motherland: Fort Salem” (8 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).
The new series “H2O: The Molecule That Made Us” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) celebrates water.
Dirty cops exposed on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Jimmy Kimmel hosts “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
The gang attends a Super Bowl Party on “What We Do in the Shadows” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
CULT CHOICE
Featuring a score by Philip Glass, the 1983 film “Koyaanisqatsi” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-PG) mourns man’s impact on nature. It accompanies Al Gore’s 2006 documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), warning of global warming.
