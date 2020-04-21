TUNE IN TONIGHT: 'Mrs. America' continues on Hulu

The excellent FX on Hulu series “Mrs. America” streams a new episode today, its fourth. For the uninitiated, it offers a deep dive into the cultural politics of the early 1970s, when feminism seemed politically ascendant and socially dominant.

Cate Blanchett stars as conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly, a pamphleteer in conservative circles who had made a name for herself with a short 1964 paperback, “A Choice Not an Echo,” extolling candidate Barry Goldwater.

“Mrs. America” shows how she seized upon the issue of the Equal Rights Amendment in the early 1970s to defy the mainstream thinking of both parties. Presidents Nixon and Ford (and their first ladies) had supported the amendment, and support for the ERA had been part of the Republican platform since the 1920s. Schlafly made headlines by redefining her position as pro-family and painting feminists as bitter and angry radicals.