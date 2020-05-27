Tune In Tonight: 'Space Force' suffers a failure to launch

With the thousand or so new series emerging every year, there are bound to be stinkers. And most of them are quickly forgotten. Nobody is going to mourn, much less remember, CBS's quickly canceled "Broke." Netflix's new series "Space Force," on the other hand, offers a 20-car pileup of wasted talent and what-were-they-thinking comedy misfires. It attempts a ham-fisted satire of an ongoing nightmare and fails miserably.
This is a show about a subject it never mentions. Named for the new branch of the military, a brainchild of the current administration, "Space Force" lampoons all of the shortcomings of the 45th president without mentioning his name. But they are personified by Steve Carell as Gen. Mark R. Naird. Imagine Michael from "The Office" stripped of any vulnerability.
"Space" squanders a cast of notables as scientists and experts who must endure Naird's bluster. Along with Carell, "Space Force" is a co-creation of Greg Daniels ("The Office"). "Space Force" essentially dials Michael Scott up to 11 while depriving us of anybody to root for. Devoid of cathartic laughs, it's as if the cast (and the audience) are being held hostage by a blowhard.
TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS
- Stylists offer advice remotely to bold-faced names in search of quarantine cuts on "Haircut Night in America" (7 p.m., CBS).
- Dean Cain hosts "Masters of Illusion" (7 p.m., CW) followed by a repeat episode at 8 p.m.
- Stylish homes on "Shark Tank" (7 p.m., ABC, rerun).
- "American Masters" (8 p.m., Channel 36, PBS) profiles Hedy Lamarr.
- Pockets are picked on "Magnum P.I." (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- News features on "20/20" (8 p.m., ABC) and "Dateline" (9 p.m., NBC).
- Advice for the mayor on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
CULT CHOICE
Sam Fuller, a master of Cold War noir, directed the 1953 thriller "Pickup on South Street" (7 p.m., TCM), about a subway pickpocket (Richard Widmark) who steals secrets from a Communist's girlfriend's (Jean Peters) purse.
