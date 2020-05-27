Tune In Tonight: 'Space Force' suffers a failure to launch

With the thousand or so new series emerging every year, there are bound to be stinkers. And most of them are quickly forgotten. Nobody is going to mourn, much less remember, CBS's quickly canceled "Broke." Netflix's new series "Space Force," on the other hand, offers a 20-car pileup of wasted talent and what-were-they-thinking comedy misfires. It attempts a ham-fisted satire of an ongoing nightmare and fails miserably.

This is a show about a subject it never mentions. Named for the new branch of the military, a brainchild of the current administration, "Space Force" lampoons all of the shortcomings of the 45th president without mentioning his name. But they are personified by Steve Carell as Gen. Mark R. Naird. Imagine Michael from "The Office" stripped of any vulnerability.

"Space" squanders a cast of notables as scientists and experts who must endure Naird's bluster. Along with Carell, "Space Force" is a co-creation of Greg Daniels ("The Office"). "Space Force" essentially dials Michael Scott up to 11 while depriving us of anybody to root for. Devoid of cathartic laughs, it's as if the cast (and the audience) are being held hostage by a blowhard.

