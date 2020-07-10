Tune in Tonight: Sunday viewing highlights

SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
- Repeat stories scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS): the mass murder of the passengers and crew of Malaysia Flight 17; monuments and controversy; a new "West Side Story."
- Blair confronts his past on "Black Monday" (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- Jackie and Ray hit a reset button on "Hightown" (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- Boxing can be murder on "Grantchester" on "Masterpiece" (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
- In two episodes of "Snowpiercer" (TNT, TV-MA), a rebel defects (8 p.m.), Layton faces the aftermath (9 p.m.). The second episode is the season finale.
- Beth spills a secret on "Yellowstone" (9 p.m., Paramount, TV-MA).
- Birdy fears that Sister Alice has gone too far on "Perry Mason" (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- Ronnie reaches out on "The Chi" (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- Hiding from Charlie on "NOS4A2" (9 p.m., AMC, BBC America, TV-14).
- As Greg Kelley's arrest divides the community, a new lawyer emerges to take his case on "Outcry" (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- As the '70s conclude, the trail turns cold on "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
SUNDAY SERIES
Dwayne Johnson hosts "The Titan Games" (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Marge frets about screen time on "The Simpsons" (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... "Celebrity Family Feud" (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Deep undercover on "DC's Stargirl" (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... A Christmas miracle on "Bless the Harts" (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
Gamers may be linked to a drone's theft on "NCIS: Los Angeles" (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Auditions continue on "America's Got Talent" (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Tables turned on "Bob's Burgers" (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... "Press Your Luck" (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Illusionists audition on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Peter's Bible stories on "Family Guy" (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Interview with an impostor on "NCIS: New Orleans" (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... "Match Game" (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
