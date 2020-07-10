Tune in Tonight: Sunday viewing highlights

Gamers may be linked to a drone's theft on "NCIS: Los Angeles" (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Auditions continue on "America's Got Talent" (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Tables turned on "Bob's Burgers" (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... "Press Your Luck" (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Illusionists audition on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Peter's Bible stories on "Family Guy" (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Interview with an impostor on "NCIS: New Orleans" (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... "Match Game" (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).