Tune in Tonight: Tom Hanks captains 'Greyhound'

Our quarantine-age crisis continues to reshape daily life and weekly entertainment. Rather than debut in theaters as its creators intended, the World War II drama “Greyhound” will stream on Apple TV+.

Written by Tom Hanks, who also stars, the film concerns the battle in the North Atlantic in 1942, when convoys of American vessels shipping equipment and supplies to Britain were set upon by German submarines. Hanks plays Commander Ernest Krause, commanding his first ship rather late in his naval career.

The destroyer Greyhound pursues a Nazi U-boat within 10 minutes of the opening credits. And the action doesn’t let up for much of the film. These chases involve a lot of men charting graphs and examining vintage analog equipment and urgently shouting coordinates while the gray seas churn in the background. The hunt provides for a great deal of tension, but few opportunities for conversation or character development. One flashback to a prewar attempt at romance unfolds with Hanks looking crestfallen as Eva (Elisabeth Shue) rejects his proposal. If the dialogue were any more wooden, the USS Greyhound might develop a termite problem.