Tune in Tonight: Tom Hanks captains 'Greyhound'

Our quarantine-age crisis continues to reshape daily life and weekly entertainment. Rather than debut in theaters as its creators intended, the World War II drama “Greyhound” will stream on Apple TV+.
Written by Tom Hanks, who also stars, the film concerns the battle in the North Atlantic in 1942, when convoys of American vessels shipping equipment and supplies to Britain were set upon by German submarines. Hanks plays Commander Ernest Krause, commanding his first ship rather late in his naval career.
The destroyer Greyhound pursues a Nazi U-boat within 10 minutes of the opening credits. And the action doesn’t let up for much of the film. These chases involve a lot of men charting graphs and examining vintage analog equipment and urgently shouting coordinates while the gray seas churn in the background. The hunt provides for a great deal of tension, but few opportunities for conversation or character development. One flashback to a prewar attempt at romance unfolds with Hanks looking crestfallen as Eva (Elisabeth Shue) rejects his proposal. If the dialogue were any more wooden, the USS Greyhound might develop a termite problem.
Even while discussing sonar and depth charges, commander Krause affects a pious reticence. He’s seen on his knees praying at times and often speaks with his men as if reaching for inspiration from on high. When an oil slick confirms that his crew has sunk a U-boat, Krause dampens the enthusiasm of his men to reflect on the lost souls beneath the waves.
By my reckoning, an obscenity is not heard until 22 minutes into the movie. And even then, the sailor apologizes for spouting profanity in front of Krause.
With “Greyhound,” Hanks has fashioned an old-fashioned war movie. And once again, he plays a noble character, free of blemish or apparent inner conflict.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
A perky doctor relocates to the 49th state in the 2014 romance “Christmas Under Wraps” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
A roommate turned boyfriend turns creepy in the 2020 shocker “Obsession: Stalked by My Lover” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
Julianna Margulies narrates the “American Masters” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) presentation “Unladylike2020,” profiling six women who transformed American politics between the 1890s and 1920s.
A bloodied glass ceiling on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
“The New York Times Presents” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA) profiles doctors and nurses at the front lines of the COVID crisis.
CULT CHOICE
A lonely woman (Octavia Spencer) befriends local teens while harboring her own agenda in the 2019 shocker “Ma” (7:20 p.m., Cinemax).
