Tunein for Feb13

For those who can't get enough "Bachelor" distractions, Netflix launches the new reality series "Love is Blind."
Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, "Blind" invites a bevy of loveless, photogenic 30-somethings to a reality mansion. Over the course of the series, launching new episodes over the next three weeks, couples will "meet" without seeing each other.
This blind taste test stems from a revulsion for dating apps where so much can depend on a headshot.
Netflix has essentially reinvented "The Dating Game," where potential suitors could interview bachelor No. 1, hidden behind a partition.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Maya is a stern taskmaster on "Station 19" (7 p.m., ABC).
- Vanessa seeks campaign advice on "Last Man Standing" (7 p.m., Fox).
- A moving violation on "Outmatched" (7:30 p.m., Fox).
- A massive fire leads to a missing girl on "Deputy" (8 p.m., Fox).
- A patient's ailment defies diagnosis on "Grey's Anatomy" (9 p.m., ABC).
- Emotions flare after an officer is killed on "Tommy" (9 p.m., CBS).
- A bureaucrat puts a high price on green cards on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (9 p.m., NBC).
- Hugs and tears on "A Million Little Things" (9 p.m., ABC).
CULT CHOICE
Are fans of the 1978 musical "Grease" (7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., AMC) nostalgic for the 1950s? Or the '70s version of the '50s?
SERIES NOTES
Meemaw meets the ex on "Young Sheldon" (7 p.m., CBS) ... Changes spark suspicions on "Superstore" (7 p.m., NBC) ... Josie spins disks on "Katy Keane" (7 p.m., CW) ... A setup goes awry on "The Unicorn" (7:30 p.m., CBS) ... Pimento seeks an olive branch on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (7:30 p.m., NBC) ... A tentative date for Christy on "Mom" (8 p.m., CBS) ... A plan goes to the dogs on "Will & Grace" (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... A race against time on "Legacies" (8 p.m., CW) ... A surgeon won't emote on "Carol's Second Act" (8:30 p.m., CBS) ... Dave meddles on "Indebted" (8:30 p.m., NBC).