Tunein for FEb. 28

What if one of the stars of the "Real Housewives" franchise became a vengeful dictator? The 2019 documentary "The Kingmaker" (8 p.m., Showtime) profiles Imelda Marcos, the widow of Ferdinand Marcos, a president-turned-bloody dictator of the Philippines.

She has since returned to that troubled country to meddle in politics on behalf of her children at a time when its current leader has dispensed with the rule of law and has killed thousands of citizens in plain sight and in cold blood.

Viewers of a certain age may recall Imelda Marcos for her vast collection of shoes. After her husband was deposed in the late 1980s, the new government confiscated the millions of dollars in designer clothes and footwear she had amassed with money she had plundered.

"Kingmaker" director Lauren Greenfield gained close access to Marcos, a soft-spoken woman who explains all of her actions with the argument that she is a "mother" to her people and to the people of the world.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS