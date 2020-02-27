Tunein for Feb27

The futuristic series “Altered Carbon” returns to stream a second season on Netflix, two years after the first arrived.
For the uninitiated, it’s based on a 2002 novel by Richard K. Morgan, and set hundreds of years in the future when individuals can download their personality to new “sleeves.” These fresh incarnations spark much concern about the fate of humanity, the loss of individual identity and the notion of a soul. Whether fresh, frozen or freeze-dried, “Altered” people talk. A lot.
“Live PD: Wanted” (7 p.m., A&E) also enters its second season. Host Tom Morris Jr., journalist Michelle Sigona and Sheriff Mark Lamb share stories about fugitives on the run from the law and ride along with various police forces in search of those on the lam.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSThey’re cute, cuddly, adorable and subjects of tests for biochemistry. They’re “Babies,” stars of a new documentary series on Netflix. “Babies” follows newborns from all over the world to study the mysteries and wonders of these tiny, vulnerable creatures.
A blizzard shuts down the city on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC).
Mike sets Joe (Jay Leno) up on a date on “Last Man Standing” (7 p.m., Fo).
Her husband’s corporate transfer puts an isolated mother under the influence of the ill-intentioned woman next door in the 2020 shocker “The Neighbor in the Window” (7 p.m., LMN).
Marc bullies his teacher on “Outmatched” (7:30 p.m., Fox).
West Hollywood suffers a burglary epidemic on “Deputy” (8 p.m., Fox).
DeLuca’s behavior doesn’t seem right on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC).
Department resources are stretched thin on “Tommy” (9 p.m., CBS).
A doctor is accused of trading pills for sexual favors on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC).
The birds and the bees on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC).
With a new “Emma” in theaters, updating Jane Austen’s busybody character for a new generation, it’s interesting to glance back at “Clueless” (9 p.m., CMT), the 1995 comedy that placed an “Emma” in contemporary Beverly Hills and made Alicia Silverstone a star.
CULT CHOICE
Postwar audiences got a jolt from Richard Widmark’s performance in the 1947 thriller “Kiss of Death” (9 p.m., TCM), playing a laughing sadist who tosses an old lady in a wheelchair down a flight of stairs.