Tunein for Feb27

The futuristic series “Altered Carbon” returns to stream a second season on Netflix, two years after the first arrived.

For the uninitiated, it’s based on a 2002 novel by Richard K. Morgan, and set hundreds of years in the future when individuals can download their personality to new “sleeves.” These fresh incarnations spark much concern about the fate of humanity, the loss of individual identity and the notion of a soul. Whether fresh, frozen or freeze-dried, “Altered” people talk. A lot.

“Live PD: Wanted” (7 p.m., A&E) also enters its second season. Host Tom Morris Jr., journalist Michelle Sigona and Sheriff Mark Lamb share stories about fugitives on the run from the law and ride along with various police forces in search of those on the lam.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSThey’re cute, cuddly, adorable and subjects of tests for biochemistry. They’re “Babies,” stars of a new documentary series on Netflix. “Babies” follows newborns from all over the world to study the mysteries and wonders of these tiny, vulnerable creatures.

A blizzard shuts down the city on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC).