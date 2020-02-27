Tunein for FEb29

John Mulaney hosts "Saturday Night Live" (10:30 p.m., NBC), featuring musical guest David Byrne.
It's not the first time they have collaborated. Byrne appears on the Netflix special "John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch," which began streaming on Christmas Eve.
And this is not the first time Byrne has appeared on "Saturday Night Live."
He performed as part of the Talking Heads on a show broadcast on Feb. 10, 1979, hosted by Cicely Tyson. He also appeared as a solo performer on a 1989 show hosted by Woody Harrelson.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- A woman discovers that the pen pal she's corresponded with since childhood hopes to take over her identity in the 2020 shocker "Dying to Be You" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- In the 2019 documentary "The Kingmaker" (7 p.m., SHO2), a filmmaker gains close access to Imelda Marcos, long associated with her husband's brutal repression of dissent in the Philippines.
- Atlanta United FC and Nashville SC meet in MLS Soccer (7:30 p.m., Fox), live from Nashville.
- The Celtics host the Rockets in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
- A man who runs a site dedicated to romantic encounters gone wrong becomes the subject of a well-written post in the 2017 romance "Bad Date Chronicles" (8 p.m., Hallmark).
- Hosted by David Attenborough "Seven Worlds, One Planet" (8 p.m., AMC, BBC America, Sundance, IFC) explores the natural wonders of Africa.
CULT CHOICE
Of all the disaster movies of the '70s, the 1978 shocker "The Swarm" (12:45 p.m., TCM) is arguably responsible for wasting the most impressive cast. Michael Caine, Katharine Ross, Richard Widmark, Richard Chamberlain, Olivia de Havilland, Ben Johnson, Lee Grant, Jose Ferrer, Patty Duke, Slim Pickens, Bradford Dillman, Fred MacMurray and Henry Fonda star in this preposterous movie about killer bees. Produced and directed by Irwin Allen.