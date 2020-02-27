Tunein for FEb29

Of all the disaster movies of the '70s, the 1978 shocker "The Swarm" (12:45 p.m., TCM) is arguably responsible for wasting the most impressive cast. Michael Caine, Katharine Ross, Richard Widmark, Richard Chamberlain, Olivia de Havilland, Ben Johnson, Lee Grant, Jose Ferrer, Patty Duke, Slim Pickens, Bradford Dillman, Fred MacMurray and Henry Fonda star in this preposterous movie about killer bees. Produced and directed by Irwin Allen.