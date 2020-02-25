Tunein for Feb26

A cross between “Carrie” and “My So-Called Life,” the new drama/fantasy “I Am Not Okay With This” stars Sophia Lillis as Sydney, the angry, moody, depressed tomboy teen whose voice narrates the online Netflix series.

She’s first seen in her guidance counselor’s office, where it is suggested that she keep a journal to jot down her dark thoughts and feelings.

As in every teen show, Sydney expresses her vulnerability through snark, often laced with obscenity. She has a best friend in Dina (Sofia Bryant), a fellow newcomer to their grim little city, a Pennsylvania factory town that the factory left a few generations back.

Over the course of the first few episodes, she grows disenchanted as Dina drifts into a romance with a vain football player. As a result, she wanders into the orbit of Stanley (Wyatt Oleff), an oddball down the street, every bit her equal in the opinionated sarcasm department.