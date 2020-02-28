Tunein for March3

Three major networks scramble their programming tonight to present results of multiple primaries.
In addition to cable coverage like "America's Choice 2020: Super Tuesday" (6 p.m., CNN), ABC devotes three solid hours to "Super Tuesday: Your Voice, Your Vote" (7 p.m.), as does NBC with "2020 Super Tuesday Coverage" (7 p.m., NBC), and CBS arrives an hour later with "CBS News Election Special -- Super Tuesday: High Stakes" (8 p.m.).
A fractured media has so lowered ratings expectations that the audience for "news" is actually healthier than most entertainment fare. CBS's recent coverage of a Democratic debate was watched by more than 15 million viewers. Last Tuesday's episode of "This Is Us," still considered a hit for NBC, attracted fewer than 7 million total viewers.
Now, time and money spent on television no longer guarantee success. The winner of the 2016 election used "free" media like Twitter to great effect, while being outspent on TV commercials.
Then there is the undeniable fact that television no longer sets the agenda for voters or viewers under 40 or even 50 years of age. Particularly those who feel the deck has been stacked against them.
In many ways, television and TV "news," aimed at an older audience with money to spend, might see dissent from the prevailing system as "revolutionary." And younger viewers for whom that system has not worked, may see television news as out of touch.
History teaches us that those listening to the 1960 Kennedy-Nixon debate on radio thought that Nixon had won. They just didn't know that radio was no longer the relevant medium.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Nadine's dad visits on "The Resident" (7 p.m., Fox).
- The Lyons are rocked by a sudden loss on "Empire" (8 p.m., Fox).
- TV-themed DVDs available today include the complete series collection of "No Offence," seen on Acorn.