Tunein for March2

Are we ready for a culture clash in the kindergarten? "Breeders" (9 p.m., FX) stars British actors Martin Freeman ("Fargo," "The Hobbit," "Black Panther") and Daisy Haggard ("Back to Life," "Episodes") as Paul and Ally, beleaguered professionals and parents of two young children, with all of the interruptions and sleep deprivation that entails.

Often reaching for poignancy, American series depict parenthood in sentimental terms, presenting what used to be called "Kodak moments." British series tend to repress emotions, allowing black comedy to leak through the buttoned-down feelings. "Breeders" tries to have it both ways, presenting Paul and Ally as remarkably indulgent parents, playing with their children at 3 in the morning and pleading with them to get back to sleep.