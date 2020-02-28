Tunein for March2

Are we ready for a culture clash in the kindergarten? "Breeders" (9 p.m., FX) stars British actors Martin Freeman ("Fargo," "The Hobbit," "Black Panther") and Daisy Haggard ("Back to Life," "Episodes") as Paul and Ally, beleaguered professionals and parents of two young children, with all of the interruptions and sleep deprivation that entails.
Often reaching for poignancy, American series depict parenthood in sentimental terms, presenting what used to be called "Kodak moments." British series tend to repress emotions, allowing black comedy to leak through the buttoned-down feelings. "Breeders" tries to have it both ways, presenting Paul and Ally as remarkably indulgent parents, playing with their children at 3 in the morning and pleading with them to get back to sleep.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton mentor talent on "The Voice" (7 p.m., NBC).
- A filmmaker captures water in all of its power and diverse forms, from rainfall to icebergs, in the 2018 documentary "Aquarela" (8 p.m., Starz).
- The "Independent Lens" (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) documentary "The Bad Kids" looks at a special program for high school students at risk of dropping out of school.
- Al Pacino, who chews up scenery in Amazon Prime's Nazi-busting fantasy "Hunters" as a Jewish stereotype, went way overboard as a Cuban immigrant drug dealer in the 1983 gangster epic "Scarface" (5 p.m., Starz Encore).
- While playing an ever-more-complicated and interconnected "game," the gang discovers a fork in the road on "Dispatches From Elsewhere" (9:15 p.m., AMC).
- Snakes and ladders on "9-1-1: Lone Star" (7 p.m., Fox).
- No fewer than 17 women unload on Peter on "The Bachelor" (7 p.m., ABC.
- A career opportunity on "All Rise" (8 p.m., CBS).
- A vacation postponed on "Prodigal Son" (8 p.m., Fox).
- New directions for the business on "Better Call Saul" (8 p.m., AMC).
- A question of boundaries on "Bull" (9 p.m., CBS).
- Ben consoles Olive on "Manifest" (9 p.m., NBC).
- A case defies diagnosis on "The Good Doctor" (9 p.m., ABC).
- A teen subject of vicious gossip strikes back in the 2020 shocker "The Babysitter's Revenge" (9 p.m., LMN).
- Indictments detail a nationwide conspiracy on "McMillions" (9 p.m., HBO).