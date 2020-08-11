You are the owner of this article.
TV Highlights (Aug. 13, 2020): Peacock streams Australian show 'Five Bedrooms'
The new NBC Universal streaming service Peacock begins streaming the Australian dramedy "Five Bedrooms." The series has a concept so obvious, you wonder why it hasn't been made before: Five friends pool their resources to buy a place and live together, much to the confusion of their neighbors. Many suspect that they're engaged in polygamy or some other behavior.

In a nice 21st-century twist, "Bedrooms" isn't about love, family or sex. It's about acquisition.

As one character observes, together, they have two and a half times the purchasing power of a married couple. 

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • NBC News examines the fears and complications surrounding the new school year on "Coronavirus and the Classroom" (7 p.m. NBC).
  • The short game looms large on the golf game show "Holey Moley" (7 p.m., ABC).
  • Julie Chen Moonves hosts "Big Brother" (7 p.m., CBS).
  • The gang gets one last chance to ferret out the murderer in their midst on the season finale of "Killer Camp" (7 p.m., CW).
  • Adam Scott hosts the season finale of the game show "Don't" (8 p.m., ABC).
  • Celebrities play the game show "To Tell the Truth" (9 p.m., ABC).
  • Insurance complications on "Bull" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
  • A #MeToo accuser is herself accused of creating a scandal to cover up fraud on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).
