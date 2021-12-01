TV highlights for Friday, Dec. 3: Plenty of holiday fare to choose from

Tonight's TV highlights include holiday specials and movies and college football:
- NBC offers a yeasty holiday variation of its "Making It" crafting show with "Baking It" (7 p.m., NBC). "Saturday Night Live" veterans Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg host, and contestants vie for a $50,000 prize and the title of "Best in Dough." On a similar note, Netflix streams "The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4."
- Oregon and Utah clash in the college football Pac-12 Championship Game (7 p.m., ABC).
- A busy eye doctor receives nightly gifts from a mysterious stranger in the 2021 romance "Eight Gifts of Hanukkah" (7 p.m., Hallmark).
- The 2021 documentary "You're Watching Video Music Box" (7 p.m., Showtime) recalls the showcase that launched in 1983. The show introduced viewers to future hip hop stars including Nas, Jay Z, LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Fat Joe.
- A pile of money leads to Russian mobsters on "S.W.A.T." (7 p.m., CBS).
- Magnum secretly tails Higgins on "Magnum P.I." (8 p.m., CBS).
- Danny and Anthony are assigned to a mob murder case that may be linked to Anthony's sketchy cousin on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS).
CULT CHOICE
People are also reading…
"SCTV" star John Candy co-stars with "SNL" personality Steve Martin in the 1987 comedy "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" (7 p.m., AMC), as well as "SNL" star Dan Aykroyd in the 1988 family camping comedy "The Great Outdoors" (9 p.m., AMC).
NEW ON STREAMING
Streaming on Discovery+ since Wednesday, "Fruitcake Fraud" blends holiday traditions with the true-crime genre. Set in Corsicana, Texas, home to the Collin Street Bakery, the source of some of America's favorite fruitcakes, it tells a wild tale of embezzlement and extortion.
- Those who prefer their holidays simple and austere should definitely look away from "Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues," a TV spectacular as overstuffed and inventive as an intricately designed department store window. The musical special, streaming on Apple TV+, essentially throws every conceivable Christmas ornament at the screen.
- A star-studded holiday offering of a very different sort, the dark horror/comedy "Silent Night" streams on AMC+. A posh couple (Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode) invite their closest friends to their country estate for the holiday. But all the guzzled prosecco and expensive gifts in the world can't distract them from the fact that Earth faces an environmental apocalypse. Gee, a holiday Britcom laced with political undertones.