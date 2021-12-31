TV highlights for Friday, Dec. 31: A night of New Year's Eve celebrations

Tonight’s TV highlights include New Year’s Eve specials, but remember: Shows featuring live performances and public gatherings may be subject to cancellation or curtailment due to COVID:

Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith host “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” (7 p.m., CBS).

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager host “2021, It’s Toast!” (7 p.m., NBC), a glance back at the past year.

“Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 Part 1” (7 p.m., ABC) kicks off the celebrations. “Part 2” (9 p.m., ABC) follows.

Taped earlier, Ryan Seacrest hosts “iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2” (7 p.m. CW, rerun).

“New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” (7 p.m., CNN) observes the festivities from New York’s Times Square.

Jamie Foxx hosts the game show “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).

“Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip” (8 p.m., Fox, rerun) looks for Santa.

There’s more celebrating on “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson” (9:30 p.m., NBC).

CULT CHOICE

TCM rings out the year with the 1934 society murder mystery “The Thin Man” (7 p.m., TCM) and its five sequels.

SERIES NOTES

NEW ON STREAMING

Netflix saves one of its most prestigious (and Oscar-worthy?) films for the last day of the year: Olivia Colman stars in the 2021 drama “The Lost Daughter.”

Also on Netflix, “Cobra Kai” enters its fourth season and “Queer Eye” its sixth.

