TV highlights for Saturday, Oct. 16: TCM remembers Jane Powell

This afternoon, Turner Classic Movies commemorates mid-century musical star Jane Powell, who died on Sept. 16 at age 92.
Films include the 1951 musical "Royal Wedding" (3 p.m., TCM), co-starring Fred Astaire and set during the real-life 1947 wedding of Princess Elizabeth. She also stars in the 1954 musical "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" (5 p.m., TCM), directed by Stanley Donen and contrasting the sophisticated choreography of Michael Kidd with a rustic frontier setting.
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
- College football action includes the Wisconsin Badgers hosting Army. That games airs at 7 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Other games today include Alabama at Mississippi State (6 p.m., ESPN); TCU at Oklahoma (6:30 p.m., ABC) and UCLA at Washington (7:30 p.m., Fox).
- A recent widow navigates the single life and the need to be the face of her "brand" in the 2021 drama "Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- Clever editing presents Kalahari creatures in their natural setting while dressing up their struggles with dramatic elements that would not be out of place on "The Sopranos" on "Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty" (7 p.m., BBC America).
- A smoke jumper (Angelina Jolie) and a troubled boy flee the dangers of a massive Montana wildfire while also evading assassins sent to kill them in the 2021 drama "Those Who Wish Me Dead" (7 p.m., HBO).
- Dueling relationship experts meet and sparks eventually fly in the 2021 romance "Advice to Love By" (8 p.m., Hallmark).
- Famous for playing the inscrutable coder rebel on "Mr. Robot" and for his Oscar-winning turn as Freddie Mercury in the 2018 musical biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," Rami Malek hosts "Saturday Night Live" (10:30 p.m., NBC). Is he funny? Young Thug is the musical guest.