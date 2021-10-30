TV highlights for Saturday, Oct. 30: 'In the Heights' and Badgers football

Before “Hamilton” fame, Lin-Manuel Miranda co-wrote the Broadway musical “In the Heights” (7 p.m., HBO), adapted for film in 2021.

An affectionate look at life in the largely Dominican upper Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights, the movie did meager box office when released in June. Like recent films, including “Dune” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” this musical’s theater release coincided with its streaming launch on HBO Max. It remains to be seen if these co-releases are merely an adjustment to the pandemic or the future of all movie releases.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTSCollege football action includes Iowa at Wisconsin (11 a.m., ESPN), Ole Miss at Auburn (6 p.m., ESPN), SMU at Houston (6 p.m., ESPN 2), Penn State at Ohio State (6:30 p.m., ABC) and North Carolina at Notre Dame (6:30 p.m., NBC).

The Astros and Braves meet in Game 4 of the MLB World Series (7 p.m., Fox).

An event planner throws a themed holiday party at her country inn in the 2021 romance “Coyote Creek Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark).