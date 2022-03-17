TV highlights for Thursday, March 17: 'Flatch' comedy debuts on Fox

Based on a popular U.K. series, “Welcome to Flatch” (8:30 p.m., Fox) offers a mockumentary take on rural life.

The unseen production team focuses on immature cousins and best friends Kelly Mallet (Chelsea Holmes) and Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet (Sam Straley). Goofy and severely underemployed, they ride children’s bikes through the town of Flatch, leaving a trail of destructive hijinks in their wake. Seann William Scott stars as Pastor Binghoffer, known to the two knuckleheads as “Father Joe.”

The pilot documents Flatch’s annual Scarecrow Festival, where we meet the woman Binghoffer jilted upon arriving in town — she’s now the editor of the town’s tiny paper.

Tonight’s other highlightsCollege hoops action from the “2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament” (6 and 8:30 p.m., CBS). Also today, Marquette plays North Carolina (3:30 p.m., TBS).

A murdered family court lawyer had many enemies on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC).

The clinic opens on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC).

New kiddie cooks on “MasterChef: Junior Edition” (7 p.m., Fox).

A pre-”Friends” Jennifer Aniston appears in the 1993 holiday shocker “Leprechaun” (7 p.m., SyFy). Its 1994 sequel, “Leprechaun 2,” (9 p.m., TV-14) follows.

Keeping life in balance on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC).

A double date on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox).

A tech creep uses his dating app to stalk women on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC).

New on streamingRosario Dawson stars in “DMZ,” a four-part dystopian thriller streaming on HBO Max and adapted from a DC graphic novel. She plays a medical professional who has returned to the ruins of Manhattan to seek her son after an ongoing war has divided the island from what’s left of the United States.

Also streaming on HBO Max, the 10-part period piece “Minx” takes a funny and raunchy look at the social and political ferment of the early 1970s.

Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) is an earnest, if cluelessly academic, feminist who wants to create a popular magazine to address women’s issues. Worlds collide when quasi-pornographer Doug (Jake Johnson) decides to bankroll her vision and publishes her serious interviews, exposes and manifestos between photo spreads and centerfolds featuring full-frontal male nudity.

