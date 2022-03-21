TV highlights for Wednesday, March 23: 'Green Room' looks at arts economy

Are the arts a luxury? A business? Or a hobby? The economic impact of creative culture takes center stage on the new series "The Green Room With Nadia Brown" (10 p.m., Ovation).

Brown, a Broadway performer, gives a highly detailed monologue about the sheer number of jobs created and communities uplifted by the $919 billion arts economy. Sports fans may be surprised to learn that in New York, Broadway theater creates more revenue than the total of every professional sports team in the New York area.

She also goes on to explain the impact of the arts economy in small rural communities where the arts have become a major economic driver.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Drawing a line in the sand on "Survivor" (7 p.m., CBS).

More performances on "The Masked Singer" (7 p.m., Fox).

Power struggles for Beverly on "The Goldbergs" (7 p.m., ABC).

Coming of age on "The Wonder Years" (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Hammer's mother becomes her patient on "Chicago Med" (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).

"Nature" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) considers the butterfly.

considers the butterfly. Gallo, Ritter and Violet agree to a photoshoot on "Chicago Fire" (8 p.m., NBC, rerun).

The theme is time travel on "Domino Masters" (8 p.m., Fox).

Barely getting by on "The Conners" (8 p.m., ABC).

Sibling rivals on "Home Economics" (8:30 p.m., ABC).

A young patient suffers premature heart disease on "Good Sam" (9 p.m., CBS).

Atwater realizes his personal ties to a shooting rampage on "Chicago P.D." (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).

Despite her radio show's popularity, the station managers try to change Maggie's approach on "A Million Little Things" (9 p.m., ABC).

CULT CHOICE

Jose Ferrer won a best actor Oscar for his title role in the 1950 adaptation of "Cyrano de Bergerac" (5 p.m., TCM), the first English-language version of Edmond Rostand's tale. Since then, the role of the romantic ghost writer has been played by Christopher Plummer (1962), Derek Jacobi (1985) and Kevin Kline (2008). Steve Martin starred in "Roxanne" (1987), a comedy take on the story. Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones") stars in "Cyrano" (2021).

