TV Highlights (July 14, 2020): 'Showbiz Kids,' Iraq invasion

Featuring a story and a fan fascination as old as Hollywood, "Showbiz Kids" (8 p.m., HBO) offers a wealth of interviews with former child actors who reflect on their unique experience and what they gained and lost by becoming beloved celebrities before they could master long division.
Written and directed by former child actor Alex Winter ("Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure"), the film includes interviews with Henry Thomas ("E.T."), Mara Wilson ("Mrs. Doubtfire"), Todd Bridges ("Diff'rent Strokes"), the late Cameron Boyce ("Jessie"), Milla Jovovich, Evan Rachel Wood, Jada Pinkett Smith, Wil Wheaton and others.
We all know that not every child actor grows up happy or enjoys continued success like Ron Howard, who went from "Andy Griffith" and "Happy Days" to a decades-long career as a director. Peter Billingsley, famous for playing Ralphie in "A Christmas Story," grew up to direct the 2009 comedy "Couples Retreat" (7:30 p.m., E!).
- Once again, "Frontline" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) distinguishes itself from most TV "news" coverage. More than 17 years after the American invasion of Iraq and the toppling of the Saddam Hussein regime, the feature "Once Upon a Time in Iraq" asks Iraqis what they thought of the events.
The two-hour film takes us from the 2003 invasion to the expulsion of Isis from Iraq. Some of the participants were teenage participants in a televised "town hall" on the eve of the invasion. They look back at themselves, eagerly awaiting the arrival of American pop culture and Backstreet Boys CDs. One young woman was only 6 when the Americans arrived. She's spent her entire life in war, occupation, civil war and chaos.
The chats with the former town hall participants are the most accessible and heart-breaking. Nobody had to win their hearts and minds. They loved America. One man ruefully reflects on the missed opportunities, saying that "little things," like working electricity, dignity, running water and the remote prospect of a job, would have pacified the country. Instead, bombing and occupation reduced ancient Baghdad to a looted "city of garbage."
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Ewan McGregor stars in the 2019 Stephen King shocker "Doctor Sleep" (5:25 p.m., HBO Signature), continuing themes explored in "The Shining."
- Auditions continue on "America's Got Talent" (7 p.m., NBC).
- "20/20" (7 p.m., ABC) presents "The Last Defense: Julius Jones," examining a man on Oklahoma's death row who insists on his innocence.
- A prison sentence gives Betty (Amanda Peet) time to reflect as "Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story" (9 p.m., USA) concludes.
- A mother's rage erupts on "FBI: Most Wanted" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- Duels continue on "World of Dance" (9 p.m., NBC).
- John Quinones hosts "What Would You Do?" (9 p.m., ABC).
CULT CHOICE
A modern-day Manhattan woman (Meg Ryan) falls in love with a 19th-century duke (Hugh Jackman) in the 2001 romance "Kate & Leopold" (6:30 p.m., Showcase).
