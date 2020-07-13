TV Highlights (July 14, 2020): 'Showbiz Kids,' Iraq invasion

Featuring a story and a fan fascination as old as Hollywood, "Showbiz Kids" (8 p.m., HBO) offers a wealth of interviews with former child actors who reflect on their unique experience and what they gained and lost by becoming beloved celebrities before they could master long division.

Written and directed by former child actor Alex Winter ("Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure"), the film includes interviews with Henry Thomas ("E.T."), Mara Wilson ("Mrs. Doubtfire"), Todd Bridges ("Diff'rent Strokes"), the late Cameron Boyce ("Jessie"), Milla Jovovich, Evan Rachel Wood, Jada Pinkett Smith, Wil Wheaton and others.

We all know that not every child actor grows up happy or enjoys continued success like Ron Howard, who went from "Andy Griffith" and "Happy Days" to a decades-long career as a director. Peter Billingsley, famous for playing Ralphie in "A Christmas Story," grew up to direct the 2009 comedy "Couples Retreat" (7:30 p.m., E!).

Once again, "Frontline" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) distinguishes itself from most TV "news" coverage. More than 17 years after the American invasion of Iraq and the toppling of the Saddam Hussein regime, the feature "Once Upon a Time in Iraq" asks Iraqis what they thought of the events.