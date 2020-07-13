TV highlights (July 15, 2020): NBC's Peacock TV launches

An ambitious epic shot through with weirdness, the new adaptation of “Brave New World” begins streaming on Peacock TV.

What’s Peacock TV? More on that later.

Loosely based on Aldous Huxley’s 1932 dystopian novel, “World” is set in a future where monogamy and privacy have been abolished. Everyone’s body and interior thoughts belong to everybody else. This adaptation takes place in two separate realms.

One reality reflects the glossy future, borrowing chilly elements from futuristic fantasies from “Sleeper” to “Gattaca.” Society is pacified with the habitual use of SOMA, a feel-good pill that numbs any potential twinges of anxiety. Social cohesion is maintained with a strict hierarchy, from Alphas down to Epsilons, a docile drone class.

As “World” begins, Alpha-plus Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) harbors forbidden possessive feelings for Beta Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay). Marx invites Lenina on a weekend trip to the Savage Lands, where non-conforming humans maintain the old ways.