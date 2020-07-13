TV highlights (July 15, 2020): NBC's Peacock TV launches

An ambitious epic shot through with weirdness, the new adaptation of “Brave New World” begins streaming on Peacock TV.
What’s Peacock TV? More on that later.
Loosely based on Aldous Huxley’s 1932 dystopian novel, “World” is set in a future where monogamy and privacy have been abolished. Everyone’s body and interior thoughts belong to everybody else. This adaptation takes place in two separate realms.
One reality reflects the glossy future, borrowing chilly elements from futuristic fantasies from “Sleeper” to “Gattaca.” Society is pacified with the habitual use of SOMA, a feel-good pill that numbs any potential twinges of anxiety. Social cohesion is maintained with a strict hierarchy, from Alphas down to Epsilons, a docile drone class.
As “World” begins, Alpha-plus Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) harbors forbidden possessive feelings for Beta Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay). Marx invites Lenina on a weekend trip to the Savage Lands, where non-conforming humans maintain the old ways.
Addictive and strange, “Brave New World” is not for the kiddies. New London’s free love scene is graphically depicted, and the violence of the Savage Lands is quite intense. It’s an ambitious debut for the new streaming service.
NBC’s Peacock TV offers other original series and a new movie-length helping of the cult favorite series “Psyche.”
In addition to this original content, Peacock TV offers roughly 20,000 hours of current NBC shows, a movie catalog and classic TV series from NBC and other studios, including CBS-Viacom. A free version includes commercials. There’s a premium level with more content for $30 per year and an ad-free level above that.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Will Sasso and Christina Vidal star in the new sitcom “United We Fall” (7 and 7:30 p.m., ABC) as beleaguered parents navigating traffic, preschool, work and life with two sassy kids and a feisty grandma (Jane Curtin). Not one word of dialogue seems natural.
A familiar face on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).
Gas leaks on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, rerun).
A reformed gang member offers a crucial link on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).
“Super Factories” (9 p.m., Science) showcases manufacturing.
CULT CHOICE
Matriculate at Hogwarts with “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (6:30 p.m., Syfy) and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (9 p.m., USA).
