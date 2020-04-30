TV highlights (May 2, 2020): 'Vivian' profiles Cash's first wife

As noted in an earlier column, Austin's South by Southwest Festival has been scuttled by social distancing. But films scheduled for a SXSW showcase can be streamed on Amazon Prime.
Country music and movie fans might enjoy "My Darling Vivian," a documentary look at Johnny Cash's first wife, a woman pretty much erased from country music legend and lore. It's a very personal and heartbreaking tale of young love and a woman overwhelmed by the demands of celebrity and publicity and her husband's addictions. Filled with home movies, old love letters and painful recollections from the four daughters Johnny and Vivian had together, it challenges the Johnny Cash myth, immortalized in movies like the 2005 biopic "Walk the Line."
- With so much to worry us, it's nice that Saturday nights on Lifetime and ID are still devoted to "normal" things like stalker boyfriends and serial killers! Tonight's all-you-can-eat buffet of paranoia includes the 2020 shocker "Deadly Mile High Club" (7 p.m., Lifetime) about a flight instructor who goes berserk when a student doesn't respond to his flirtation. A young girl recoils when the family that rescued her from homelessness comes under attack in the 2020 shocker "Escaping My Stalker" (7 p.m., LMN).
Fans of nostalgia might enjoy "Dating Game Killer" (8 p.m., ID), a true-life tale of game show-related gore about Rodney Alcala, who committed a series of grisly murders during the 1970s but still took out time to appear on "The Dating Game." Was he Bachelor No. 1, 2 or 3?
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Victoria Justice ("Victorious") hosts the 2020 Kids' Choice Awards (7 p.m., Nickelodeon), honoring stars and personalities chosen by kids themselves.
- A Formula One driver's (Milo Ventimiglia) best friend is a dog bent on being reincarnated as a human in the 2019 film "The Art of Racing in the Rain" (7 p.m., HBO).
- Recovering from a breakup, a woman nurses a military support dog, only to find a handsome suitor in dog tags has been tailing her in the 2019 romance "Love and Sunshine" (8 p.m., Hallmark).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!