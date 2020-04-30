TV highlights (May 2, 2020): 'Vivian' profiles Cash's first wife

As noted in an earlier column, Austin's South by Southwest Festival has been scuttled by social distancing. But films scheduled for a SXSW showcase can be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Country music and movie fans might enjoy "My Darling Vivian," a documentary look at Johnny Cash's first wife, a woman pretty much erased from country music legend and lore. It's a very personal and heartbreaking tale of young love and a woman overwhelmed by the demands of celebrity and publicity and her husband's addictions. Filled with home movies, old love letters and painful recollections from the four daughters Johnny and Vivian had together, it challenges the Johnny Cash myth, immortalized in movies like the 2005 biopic "Walk the Line."