TV Highlights (Oct. 15, 2020): Shows focus on social distancing

With a title describing both its subject and its production, the eight-part anthology series "Social Distance," now streaming on Netflix, offers different takes on friends and family coping with quarantine, separation and the need to connect. Created by the team behind "Orange Is the New Black," "Social" blends comedy and poignancy.
In the first helping, a Latin family connects awkwardly at the Zoom funeral for their father, a man who meant very different things to each of his children. While only 16 minutes long, it explores the siblings' relationships with each other and with their parents and even manages to make a few jokes about the shortcomings of Zoom and funeral home directors.
It's a good contrast to "Connecting" (7 p.m., NBC), another quarantine-based series that puts a sitcom spin on social isolation. Desperate to associate itself with NBC's comedy tradition, "Connecting" had two characters extol their love of "Cheers" in the first episode, even though they look like they couldn't have been born before the show aired its finale.
- Cast members Rob Lowe, Dule Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, Anna Deavere Smith and Martin Sheen reunite for a benefit stage reading of a 2002 episode on "A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote," streaming on HBO Max. Writer/creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme will participate as well.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- After the cancellation of the debates, "20/20" (7 p.m., ABC) scheduled "The Vice President and the People," in which presidential candidate Joe Biden answers voters' questions. On NBC, President Donald Trump is also at a town hall, also starting at 7 p.m.
- Starfleet tries to end the war with the Klingons on "Star Trek: Discovery" (9 p.m., CBS). The third season of "Discovery" begins streaming today on CBS All Access.
- A carjacking becomes a child kidnapping on "Emergency Call" (9 p.m., ABC, rerun).
CULT CHOICE
Things go awry after teenage girls (Neve Campbell, Robin Tunney, Rachel True and Fairuza Balk) dabble in sorcery in the 1996 shocker "The Craft" (7:30 p.m., Freeform).
SERIES NOTES
Julie Chen Moonves hosts "Big Brother" (7 p.m., CBS) ... In search of Amara on "Supernatural" (7 p.m., CW) ... A trip to CalTech on "Young Sheldon" (7 p.m., CBS, rerun) ... A puzzling package on "The Outpost" (8 p.m., CW) ... Who wears the pants on "The Neighborhood" (8:30 p.m., CBS, rerun).
