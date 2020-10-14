TV Highlights (Oct. 15, 2020): Shows focus on social distancing

With a title describing both its subject and its production, the eight-part anthology series "Social Distance," now streaming on Netflix, offers different takes on friends and family coping with quarantine, separation and the need to connect. Created by the team behind "Orange Is the New Black," "Social" blends comedy and poignancy.

In the first helping, a Latin family connects awkwardly at the Zoom funeral for their father, a man who meant very different things to each of his children. While only 16 minutes long, it explores the siblings' relationships with each other and with their parents and even manages to make a few jokes about the shortcomings of Zoom and funeral home directors.

It's a good contrast to "Connecting" (7 p.m., NBC), another quarantine-based series that puts a sitcom spin on social isolation. Desperate to associate itself with NBC's comedy tradition, "Connecting" had two characters extol their love of "Cheers" in the first episode, even though they look like they couldn't have been born before the show aired its finale.