TV Highlights (Oct. 17, 2020): College football, David Byrne and a Hallmark romance

With theaters shuttered, televised spectacles will have to suffice. HBO presents "David Byrne's American Utopia" (7 p.m., HBO), a filmed version of the hit Broadway production brought to the screen by director Spike Lee.

Unfortunately, "Utopia" does not reflect the best of either artist. Known for his striking cinematography and rich color palette, Lee serves up something decidedly gray here. Byrne has long straddled the line between clever and "too clever." "Utopia" tilts toward the latter, offering a jukebox filled with old favorites along with an earnest TED Talk.

A critic smarter than me once slammed Stephen Sondheim's "Sunday in the Park With George" as a musical written for the readers of The New York Times Arts & Leisure section. "David Byrne's American Utopia" should be recycled as PBS pledge-drive programming. You deserve a tote bag just for watching.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS