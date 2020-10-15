TV Highlights (Oct. 17, 2020): College football, David Byrne and a Hallmark romance

With theaters shuttered, televised spectacles will have to suffice. HBO presents "David Byrne's American Utopia" (7 p.m., HBO), a filmed version of the hit Broadway production brought to the screen by director Spike Lee.
Unfortunately, "Utopia" does not reflect the best of either artist. Known for his striking cinematography and rich color palette, Lee serves up something decidedly gray here. Byrne has long straddled the line between clever and "too clever." "Utopia" tilts toward the latter, offering a jukebox filled with old favorites along with an earnest TED Talk.
A critic smarter than me once slammed Stephen Sondheim's "Sunday in the Park With George" as a musical written for the readers of The New York Times Arts & Leisure section. "David Byrne's American Utopia" should be recycled as PBS pledge-drive programming. You deserve a tote bag just for watching.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- College football action includes Florida State and North Carolina (6:30 p.m., ABC), and Georgia at Alabama (7 p.m., CBS).
- A teen and her father face the wrath of "The Wrong Cheerleader Coach" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- An Indonesian volcano spurts blue fire on "What on Earth?" (7 p.m., Science).
- A busy woman and a handsome maple syrup farmer become heirs to a candy business in the 2020 romance "Sweet Autumn" (8 p.m., Hallmark).
- Issa Rae hosts "Saturday Night Live" (10:30 p.m., NBC), featuring a performance by Justin Bieber.
CULT CHOICE
James Caan, John Houseman and Maud Adams star in the 1975 shocker "Rollerball" (4:45 p.m., TCM), set in a future world where a violent corporate spectacle captivates millions.
SERIES NOTES
Tonight's reruns include: Jane Lynch hosts "Weakest Link" (7 p.m., NBC) ... "The Masked Singer" (7 p.m., Fox) ... "Ellen's Game of Games" (8 p.m., NBC) ... "I Can See Your Voice" (7 p.m., Fox) ... A vintage helping of "Saturday Night Live" (9 p.m., NBC).
