TV Highlights (Oct. 20, 2020): PBS profiles Walter Winchell

"American Masters" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) profiles Walter Winchell, a media innovator whose story is simply too big to condense into a one-hour documentary.

Largely forgotten now, Winchell is a cautionary tale of a man consumed by his power over other people and events, who was all but destroyed when a changing scene rendered him irrelevant.

A minor vaudeville performer, Winchell found his calling when he created a small gossip sheet for fellow entertainers. This led to a column in the New York tabloid the Evening Graphic. He entertained his readership with juicy tales of the rich and powerful. With millions of daily readers and millions more listening on the radio, Winchell was considered one of the most influential men alive.

Winchell's power declined with the arrival of television, and his column came to an end when the Hearst tabloid the New York Daily Mirror was shuttered in 1963. He would spend his last years passing out mimeographs of his unpublished columns to uninterested strangers. When he died in 1972, the only person to attend his funeral was his estranged daughter.

