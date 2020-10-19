TV Highlights (Oct. 21, 2020): '537 Votes' recalls 2000 election

Imagine a tight election decided by the Electoral College after a period of hardball politics and just a whiff of domestic terrorism. Our near future? Or the recent past? "537 Votes" (8 p.m., HBO) recalls the 2000 election and the impact of political extremism in South Florida, from the Elian Gonzalez saga to the so-called "Brooks Brothers Riot." In addition to recalling a harrowing political moment, "Votes" is stuffed with period footage from the period just before our endless "war on terror."
TONIGHT'S SEASON PREMIERES
- A surprise vacation on "The Goldbergs" (7 and 7:30 p.m., ABC).
- Quarantine takes its toll on "The Conners" (8 p.m., ABC).
- Bow becomes a hero on "black-ish" (8:30 p.m., ABC).
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland host the 2020 CMT Music Awards (7 p.m., CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land). McBryde also vies for Female Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year honors.
- Game 2 of the 2020 World Series (8 p.m., Fox).
- Making deals with dictators on "Devils" (7 p.m., CW).
- Teams travel the world in "The Amazing Race" (8 p.m., CBS).
- "NOVA" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) anticipates the spacecraft OSIRIS-REX's attempts to retrieve a piece of an asteroid to return it to Earth.
- Heiress scandals on "The Con" (9 p.m., ABC).
- An old chum goes rogue on "S.W.A.T." (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
