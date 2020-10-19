TV Highlights (Oct. 21, 2020): '537 Votes' recalls 2000 election

Imagine a tight election decided by the Electoral College after a period of hardball politics and just a whiff of domestic terrorism. Our near future? Or the recent past? "537 Votes" (8 p.m., HBO) recalls the 2000 election and the impact of political extremism in South Florida, from the Elian Gonzalez saga to the so-called "Brooks Brothers Riot." In addition to recalling a harrowing political moment, "Votes" is stuffed with period footage from the period just before our endless "war on terror."