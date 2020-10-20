TV Highlights (Oct. 22, 2020): Pets show off talents on 'Unleashed'

There's an old saying about acting: Never share a scene with kids or animals. Apparently, Fluffy never got the memo. Actor and comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias hosts the new series "Unleashed" (6 p.m., Nickelodeon), an animal talent competition in search of America's most entertaining pet.

He will be joined by a panel of judges including Peyton List ("Cobra Kai"), Preacher Lawson ("America's Got Talent") and Utkarsh Ambudkar ("Brittany Runs a Marathon"). Not to give too much away, but the host believes the talent is impressive. "We have a squirrel that can water ski, enough said!" Iglesias observed.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The Eagles host the Giants in NFL football action (7 p.m., Fox).

"20/20" presents (7 p.m., ABC) "Trump vs. Biden: The Final Presidential Debate."

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden meet in the second and final presidential debate (8 p.m., CBS, NBC, ABC, PBS, CSPAN and most cable news outlets).

Some believe that satellite imagery reveals evidence of King Arthur's legendary court on the season finale of "What On Earth?" (8 p.m., Science).

CULT CHOICE