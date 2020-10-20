TV Highlights (Oct. 22, 2020): Pets show off talents on 'Unleashed'

There's an old saying about acting: Never share a scene with kids or animals. Apparently, Fluffy never got the memo. Actor and comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias hosts the new series "Unleashed" (6 p.m., Nickelodeon), an animal talent competition in search of America's most entertaining pet.
He will be joined by a panel of judges including Peyton List ("Cobra Kai"), Preacher Lawson ("America's Got Talent") and Utkarsh Ambudkar ("Brittany Runs a Marathon"). Not to give too much away, but the host believes the talent is impressive. "We have a squirrel that can water ski, enough said!" Iglesias observed.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- The Eagles host the Giants in NFL football action (7 p.m., Fox).
- "20/20" presents (7 p.m., ABC) "Trump vs. Biden: The Final Presidential Debate."
- President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden meet in the second and final presidential debate (8 p.m., CBS, NBC, ABC, PBS, CSPAN and most cable news outlets).
- Some believe that satellite imagery reveals evidence of King Arthur's legendary court on the season finale of "What On Earth?" (8 p.m., Science).
CULT CHOICE
Lee Marvin, John Cassavetes and Angie Dickinson star in the second adaptation of Ernest Hemingway's short story "The Killers" (7 p.m., TCM). This 1964 drama was also future President Ronald Reagan's final film role.
SERIES NOTES
Julie Chen Moonves hosts "Big Brother" (7 p.m., CBS) ... Michelle navigates a work/life balance while never leaving the house on "Connecting" (7 p.m. NBC) ... The death of a childhood friend on "Supernatural" (7 p.m., CW) ... Into the labyrinth on "The Outpost" (8 p.m., CW).
