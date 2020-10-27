TV Highlights (Oct. 28, 2020): Martha Stewart back with lifestyle tips

Television is filled with familiar faces. But how many of them virtually invented an original TV genre? Martha Stewart returns for the second season premiere of "Martha Knows Best" (7 p.m., HGTV).

There were gardening, cooking and lifestyle series before Martha Stewart came along. But nobody seemed to blend them into such an unmistakable personal statement. She was a "brand" before that term was (over)used.

Now that so many have retreated from offices to homes for the duration of the COVID quarantine, Stewart's lessons and accent on domesticity seem more relevant than ever. In tonight's "Martha Knows Best," she welcomes viewers to her home and shares ideas about preparing the garden for its long winter's nap.

