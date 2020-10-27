TV Highlights (Oct. 28, 2020): Martha Stewart back with lifestyle tips

Television is filled with familiar faces. But how many of them virtually invented an original TV genre? Martha Stewart returns for the second season premiere of "Martha Knows Best" (7 p.m., HGTV).
There were gardening, cooking and lifestyle series before Martha Stewart came along. But nobody seemed to blend them into such an unmistakable personal statement. She was a "brand" before that term was (over)used.
Now that so many have retreated from offices to homes for the duration of the COVID quarantine, Stewart's lessons and accent on domesticity seem more relevant than ever. In tonight's "Martha Knows Best," she welcomes viewers to her home and shares ideas about preparing the garden for its long winter's nap.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Teams race around the globe on "The Amazing Race" (7 p.m., CBS).
- College daze on "The Goldbergs" (7 p.m., ABC).
- A fearless young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) from hardscrabble circumstances strives to learn the fate of her father in the 2010 drama "Winter's Bone" (7 p.m., Cinemax).
- "The Conners" (8 p.m., ABC) returns for its annual Halloween extravaganza, with Darlene and Becky trying to keep the holiday spirit alive after trick-or-treating has been canceled. However, the family's festivities seem financed by a bottomless budget that undercuts the series' theme of economic hard times. The Conner family celebrates Halloween as if money were no object.
- Social distancing cramps Junior's style on "black-ish" (8:30 p.m., ABC).
- Offers prove too good to be true on "The Con" (9 p.m., ABC).
- Restoring a natural balance may be the best remedy to galloping climate change on the finale of "The Age of Nature" (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).
CULT CHOICE
Written by Gore Vidal and adapted from his stage drama, the 1964 drama "The Best Man" (7 p.m., TCM) stars Henry Fonda and Cliff Robertson as candidates vying for the presidential nod at their party's convention.
