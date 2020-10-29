TV Highlights (Oct. 30, 2020): 'Citizen Bio' explores mad scientists

As if we need more proof that truth is stranger than fiction, the documentary "Citizen Bio" (8 p.m., Showtime) begins as an investigation into a mysterious death of a shadowy figure and proceeds to open viewers' eyes to a weird punk underground of amateur scientists and researchers using microchips and gene-editing technology to conduct medical experiments (often on their own bodies) to enhance their vision, their muscles and perhaps extend their life spans.
Self-styled madmen in their garage laboratories, their demimonde is "Blade Runner" meets "Frankenstein."
If the notion of arrogant, self-deluded dudes playing around with gene-editing technology sounds like the premise for a horror movie, you have to remember that "Citizen Bio" is based on actual events and real people.
- Actress Lorraine Bracco embarks on "My Big Italian Adventure" (8 p.m., HGTV). Some years back, authorities in Sicily offered to sell abandoned homes and villas for one Euro, provided that buyers agreed to renovate them. Bracco saw an opportunity for both investment and adventure, not to mention a new TV show. "Adventure" adds vicarious travel to the usual HGTV real estate renovation series.
NEW ON STREAMING
A bona fide hit that helped launch the Disney+ streaming service, "The Mandalorian" begins its second season. With its half-hour running time, the series returned the "Star Wars" saga to its roots in serialized storytelling. Along the way, it recalls the violence and grandeur of spaghetti Westerns and "Road Runner" cartoons. And any series that can cast Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog and Amy Sedaris deserves attention.
