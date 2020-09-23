TV Highlights (Sept. 23, 2020): Masks, music and more of them

Everything about “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox) depresses me. So naturally, they made more of it. Loud and celebrity-obsessed, the show gives me a headache.
“Masked” panelist Ken Jeong also oversees “I Can See Your Voice” (9 p.m., Fox), a “musical” competition that’s very much about looks, hunches and first impressions.
Cheryl Hines and singer/actress Adrienne Bailon-Houghton join Jeong and a revolving panel of guest-panelists to evaluate a group of would-be warblers. In a twist, they discuss and judge the singers without hearing them sing a single note. They base their decisions entirely on the talent’s poise and presentation. And sometimes they are surprised.
In a curious move, Fox has scheduled both “Masked” and “Voice” up against the last episode of “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC) and its live two-hour finale (8 p.m.) crowning this season’s winner.
Filmmaker Alex Gibney presents “Agents of Chaos” (9 p.m., HBO), an in-depth look at efforts of Russian “troll farms” to affect U.S. voters during the 2016 election.
On a related note, the third installment of the PBS series “Hacking Your Mind” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11) examines how built-in human impulses to make “snap decisions” while on “autopilot” feed into efforts to use social media for divisive ends.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSChris Pratt stars in the 2014 adaptation of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” (7 p.m., ABC).
“Islands of Wonder” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) visits Borneo.
“NOVA” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents “A to Z: The First Alphabet,” a glance at how writing changed the world.
Obvious suspects turn out to be anything but on “48 Hours: Suspicion” (9 p.m., CBS).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!