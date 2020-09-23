TV Highlights (Sept. 23, 2020): Masks, music and more of them

Everything about “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox) depresses me. So naturally, they made more of it. Loud and celebrity-obsessed, the show gives me a headache.

“Masked” panelist Ken Jeong also oversees “I Can See Your Voice” (9 p.m., Fox), a “musical” competition that’s very much about looks, hunches and first impressions.

Cheryl Hines and singer/actress Adrienne Bailon-Houghton join Jeong and a revolving panel of guest-panelists to evaluate a group of would-be warblers. In a twist, they discuss and judge the singers without hearing them sing a single note. They base their decisions entirely on the talent’s poise and presentation. And sometimes they are surprised.

In a curious move, Fox has scheduled both “Masked” and “Voice” up against the last episode of “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC) and its live two-hour finale (8 p.m.) crowning this season’s winner.

Filmmaker Alex Gibney presents “Agents of Chaos” (9 p.m., HBO), an in-depth look at efforts of Russian “troll farms” to affect U.S. voters during the 2016 election.