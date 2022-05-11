Twin Lakes American Legion post plans Memorial Day parade, events

Twin Lakes American Legion Post 544 will host a Memorial Day parade on May 30, 2022. All entries with a Patriotic or Memorial theme are welcome.

Parade organizers request that participants "please refrain from any political and/or campaign centered entries as this will be a non-partisan event." Incumbent office holders, however, are invited to participate.

Parade staging will begin at 10 a.m. at Lance Park, and the parade will begin promptly at 11 a.m.. The parade route will travel from Lance Park to American Legion Post 544 using Lance Drive, East Main Street, South Lake Avenue and finally Legion Drive. There will be a ceremony immediately following the parade.

In addition, the post will conduct memorial observances at the following locations prior to the parade:

• 9 a.m., Mound Prairie Cemetery, 39000 104th St., Genoa City

• 9:30 a.m. St John’s Cemetery, Highway KD, Twin Lakes

Contact Post Commander Jim Schmidt at 262-492-3073 with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0