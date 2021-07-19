Twin Lakes' Aquanuts take Wisconsin State Waterski Tournament title

“The Aquanuts have always been entertaining and talented, but wins have been hard to get as clubs like the Rock Aquajays from Janesville and Mad City Ski Team from Madison, who are much larger, have been the dominant big two for the past 20 years,” Gurda said.

Placing second in the Wisconsin State Waterski Tournament was Mad City Madison with Rock Aqua Jays in the number three slot.

When they heard they had won, “(The Aquanuts) team ran down to the podium, posed for a picture and jumped into the lake to celebrate,” Gurda said. “The win reminds fans that in addition to putting on a fun, really entertaining show, that the Aquanuts are also really talented.”

Currently in its 49th season, the choreographed waterski team performs on Lake Mary most Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer.

Dan Boerman is the team’s main show director, assisted by Koehler.

The Aquanuts will perform an exhibition as part of a Shred the Lake event in Twin Lakes on July 24. Their final tournament of for the season will be the Nationals Show Ski Championship Aug. 13-15 in Janesville.