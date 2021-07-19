Twin Lakes' Aquanuts take Wisconsin State Waterski Tournament title

The Aquanuts took first place in the Wisconsin State Waterski Tournament Sunday. It was the first time the Twin Lakes waterski team has captured the title since 1986.
Held in Wisconsin Rapids, the tournament is the world’s largest waterski tournament, according to a team representative.
The Aquanuts were one of 10 Division One teams competing from throughout the state.
A total of 64 skiers competed, accompanied by 30 support staff.
Of eight categories for individual performances the Aquanuts took first place in five, noted Mark Gurda, communications director and co-announcer. The categories were barefoot, pyramid, ballet, jump and pickup boat driving.
Individual Aquanuts members also snagged standout titles: Ethan Shulda, Twin Lakes was named best male skier; Kailey Koehler, Lake Geneva, best female skier and Jared Meyer, Twin Lakes, best trick skier.
“The team opened the show with a very difficult combination jump and backwards barefoot act,” Gurda said. “They followed with a flawless Ballet line and opening pyramid that set the tone for the day’s competition. The show closed out with three, four-high pyramids and thunderous cheers from the huge crowd.”
In the 1980s the team won several national titles. Its most recent National Tournament win was in 2015.
“The Aquanuts have always been entertaining and talented, but wins have been hard to get as clubs like the Rock Aquajays from Janesville and Mad City Ski Team from Madison, who are much larger, have been the dominant big two for the past 20 years,” Gurda said.
Placing second in the Wisconsin State Waterski Tournament was Mad City Madison with Rock Aqua Jays in the number three slot.
When they heard they had won, “(The Aquanuts) team ran down to the podium, posed for a picture and jumped into the lake to celebrate,” Gurda said. “The win reminds fans that in addition to putting on a fun, really entertaining show, that the Aquanuts are also really talented.”
Currently in its 49th season, the choreographed waterski team performs on Lake Mary most Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer.
Dan Boerman is the team’s main show director, assisted by Koehler.
The Aquanuts will perform an exhibition as part of a Shred the Lake event in Twin Lakes on July 24. Their final tournament of for the season will be the Nationals Show Ski Championship Aug. 13-15 in Janesville.
According to Gurda, the Aquanuts main team has this week off but will return to the water July 28. They will celebrate their recent win with a trophy ceremony at 6 p.m. July 31 at its regular show at Lake Mary.
Gurda, who co-announces Aquanuts shows with Justin Mushel, said Sunday’s tournament was quite the crowd pleaser. “The show was really was a stunner,” he said.