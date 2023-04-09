Development projects are ongoing in Twin Lakes according to Village Administrator and Treasurer Laura Roesslein, with multi-million dollar developments underway.

The village’s wastewater treatment plant upgrade will be complete by the end of May. The last major upgrade to the plant was in 2000. The plant had limited sludge storage capacity and was facing rising operational costs due to that limitation.

In 2021, the village contracted with Joseph J. Henderson and Son Inc. for $11,828,000 to upgrade the plant and 12 lift stations. The project also includes an addition of a new 1-million-gallon sludge storage tank, a new sludge processing building, and electrical and SCADA upgrades that will allow for improved remote monitoring of the facility.

Plans have been approved at the Plan Commission for a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree on Lake Avenue.

The Village is also collaborating with Kenosha County to repave East Lakeshore Drive this summer.

The project includes significant storm sewer improvements, paving all 2.6 miles of road, and an enhanced shoulder for pedestrians. Underground work has already started for the project.

Weather dependent, the project should be complete by early June.