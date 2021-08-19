Twin Lakes man convicted on child pornography charges

A Twin Lakes man faces a mandatory prison sentence after a jury found him guilty of possession of child pornography.

Justin Corder, 40, was convicted Wednesday of four counts of possession of child pornography. The conviction came after a two-day trial in which Corder testified in his own defense.

Corder was arrested after Twin Lakes Police served a search warrant on his home in May 2020. Police seized his iPhone, which according to a criminal complaint contained 21 images that showed sexually explicit photos of young girls who appeared to be under 18.

Police had been seeking information on another family member in an investigation about an inappropriate relationship with a minor. That family member, Derrick Corder, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and was sentenced in April to five years in prison.

At Justin Corder’s trial, the defense contended that the images on Corder’s phone were not his and that he was not aware of them. The jury found him guilty after deliberating for a little more than an hour.

A conviction for possession of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of three years. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 14.

