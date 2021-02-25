Twin Lakes man held on $50,000 for friend's overdose death

A Twin Lakes man is being held on $50,000 bond, charged with reckless homicide.

Jose A. Gonzalez, 40, was charged this week with first-degree reckless homicide for the death of 34-year-old Anthony Winkler, who died June 25.

According to the criminal complaint, Winkler’s mother found him dead in his bedroom on the morning of June 25. She told police that she believed her son had been buying black market opioid painkillers because he was in pain from an infection in his knee. The complaint stated that she told police her son had had a drug addiction problem in the past.

Police found a connection with Gonzalez through Winkler’s phone records, including a series of text messages in which, according to the complaint, it appears that Gonzalez may have been acting as a middle man for a purchase, talking about “blues” and “10s,” with Winkler saying he has $400 to spend.

The complaint states that a medical examiner found the cause of Winker’s death was “acute mixed drug intoxication” with fentanyl, hydrocodone and the veterinary sedative xylazine found in his system.