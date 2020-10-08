 Skip to main content
Two businesses in Kenosha robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents Wednesday
A man robbed a Kenosha vape shop at gunpoint Wednesday night, the second armed robbery of the day in the city.

The man walked into Azara Smoke N Vape Shop, 5506 75th St. at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, pulled a handgun and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Earlier in the day at 10:15 a.m. two men robbed Ayra’s Liquor, 1900-22nd Ave. One of the men had a handgun. The men took an undisclosed amount of cash and took the keys to one of the employee’s vehicles, fleeing in the employee’s minivan.

Kenosha Police are continuing to investigate both robberies.

