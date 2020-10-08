Two businesses in Kenosha robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents Wednesday

A man robbed a Kenosha vape shop at gunpoint Wednesday night, the second armed robbery of the day in the city.

The man walked into Azara Smoke N Vape Shop, 5506 75th St. at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, pulled a handgun and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Earlier in the day at 10:15 a.m. two men robbed Ayra’s Liquor, 1900-22nd Ave. One of the men had a handgun. The men took an undisclosed amount of cash and took the keys to one of the employee’s vehicles, fleeing in the employee’s minivan.