Two-day Lincoln symposium to be held at Carthage College

Abraham Lincoln scholars, admirers and others with a general interest in his role in history is welcome at Carthage College's two-day symposium titled, "Lincoln, the Press, and Emancipation: The Best Kept Secret of the Civil War," Thursday and Friday at the Campbell Student Union Auditorium, 2001 Alford Park drive.

The symposium will commemorate the 160th anniversary of the first draft of the Emancipation Proclamation, which was in September 1862. The Emancipation Proclamation was formally issued Jan. 1, 1863.

"When the college was in Illinois, Abraham Lincoln served as a member of the Board of Trustees, and not everybody knows that," said organizer Patrick Anderson, a 1985 Carthage graduate who serves on the Board of Trustees. "He didn't resign that position until after he became president, so it's a wonderful connection between Carthage College and Abraham Lincoln."

There event is in partnership with the Lincoln Forum, which is a group of people who collectively have an interest in, "The life and times of Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War era," according to the organization's website.

Some of the speakers at the event are affiliated with the Forum.

It is not mandatory, but people interested in attending are encouraged to RVSP at carthage.edu/live/forms/174-1. The event is free for everyone to attend.

"My hope is that we will do this, if not every year, every two years," Anderson said. "We'll see how it goes."

Thursday

5 p.m.: Spanferkel Opening Reception and Dinner at the North Campus Lawn

7:30 p.m.: Edna Medford: ‘Securing the Promise of the Declaration of Independence: Lincoln and Freedom for All’

Friday

8:30 a.m.: Continental breakfast at the Campbell Student Union Auditorium

9 a.m.: Jonathan White: ‘In A House Built By Slaves: African American Encounters with Abraham Lincoln’

10 a.m.: Steven Rogstad: ‘Recalling the Significance of Abraham and Mary Lincoln in the Badger State’

11 a.m.: Harold Holzer: ‘Lincoln, the Press, and Emancipation: The Best Kept Secret of the Civil War’

Noon: Lunch at the Todd Wehr Center 128 B & C

1:30 p.m.: Craig Symonds: ‘Prelude to Emancipation: The Battle of Antietam’