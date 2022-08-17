Two first-time competitors win champion and reserve champion market lamb in sheep show

In a small, yet tough, competition, two first-time competitors won the champion market lamb and reserve champion market lamb awards in the single market lamb division of the sheep show at the Kenosha County Fair.

Jillian Burdick, 12, took home the grand champion ribbon with her Shropshire lamb, saying it felt good to win.

"I thought it looked really cool and I thought it'd be something fun to try," Burdick said as she explained what made here interested in showing sheep.

Burdick spent every day preparing for the show at the fair, with walking her lamb being one of the many tasks she practiced.

Alivia Monson, 11, took home the reserve champion ribbon after showing her Hampshire lamb at the show. She said it felt good to take home the award.

Like Burdick, Monson also spent time walking her lamb prior to the fair, in addition to teaching the lamb, named Rosie, how to "brace."

Bracing a lamb involves the lamb leaning into the handler to cause the lamb's muscles to feel firm.

"She was the one who wasn't really good at bracing at first," Monson said of Rosie. "It was really difficult at first (to learn to brace). I got a little frustrated."

Both winners said they would come back to compete again.

"It definitely is a lot of hard work," Monson said.

Other winners in the sheep show include Brooke Linneman, who received awards for champion ram in the open class division and champion ram in the junior breeding stock division; Natalie Konrad, who received awards for champion ewe in the junior breeding stock division and champion junior showman; Cierra Pealburg, who received awards for champion pen of two market lambs, and overall champion showman; and Quin Graf, who received an award for reserve champion pen of two market lambs.