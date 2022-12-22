Two Kenosha women featured in Arizona arts scene

Peppur Chambers and Lisa Marie Barber have not met each other, but their worlds have collided in Chandler, Ariz.

In recent months, Chambers, a Kenosha native, was appointed to the Chandler Cultural Foundation's Managing Board. She is the first performing artist to serve on the Board which provides oversight for the Chandler Center for the Arts.

"What attracted me to the role was that I knew, I knew in my heart that I could help other artists, but I didn't know how that could happen. But I know that with access to resources, whether that's information or literally a stage, or people who know other people, I knew with that type of access to resources that I could help other artists," Chambers said. "The other part that drew me to it was that I could just learn more about the community in a way that to me felt like from the inside. The board is made up of people from all disciplines within Chandler, and I'm like, 'Oh, now I get to learn about it.'"

The opportunity for Chambers to be on the board "fell into my lap."

"Straight when I got to Chandler, I immediately emailed the Chandler Arts Performing Arts center here, and I was like, 'How can I be involved? What's going on?'" Chambers said. "And so because of that, me reaching out to Michelle, who runs the program, she over time, said, 'You would be great for the board.' So it fell into my lap because she has forethought."

The opportunity is also a way to get involved in performing arts from an institutional aspect, according to Chambers.

"I realized that it was something that I needed on my resume. I needed to be a part of something that was more on the institutional side, so that I could support other artists and myself, of course," Chambers said. "In order to expand your career, I think that it's good to be involved in multiple facets, which I've already done, and this was kind of the frontier I hadn't explored yet."

Chambers has a lengthy background in performing arts. In the past, she has created a web series titled "Brown Betties Guide: How to Look for Love in all the Wrong Places," written plays including "For the Love of You," "House Rules," "The Build UP," "Dick & Jayne Get a Life" and one-woman show, "Harlem’s Awakening: Storytelling Live" and directed film and theater, such as her most recent film "Do Something," which is about protest and social justice can be found on Tubi.com.

In connection to Chambers, Lisa Marie Barber, University of Wisconsin-Parkside art and design department chair, will have her quilts exhibited in the Chandler Vision Gallery until Jan. 7. This is the second time Barber's works have been shown in the gallery.

"One thing that was really compelling to me about this show, besides the fact that it's in my home state of Arizona, is that the artwork that was to be submitted was all supposed to have some sort of repurposed materials in it," Barber said. "I'm highly influenced from the artwork of Mexico, Southwest Mexican American work. And that's part of my professional career is not only to make this work, but also teach about some of this work."

In addition to quilts, Barber also works with ceramics and exhibits those pieces across the country. More images and information on Barber's work can be found at lisamariebarber.com.

"I think last year was the first time I applied (for a show), and then I went there and looked at the space, and I was like, 'Oh, this is a place I would like to apply for a larger show, if possible,'" Barber said. "Because my work is so big, I often, when I can, every few years I will stage work in different parts of the country, so I have a collection of work out west that's ready to show. So I'm kind of hoping that maybe even that art center could be a place for a future show that focuses on a smaller group, maybe even a solo exhibition, or something that I could also show my ceramics work at my ceramic sculpture."

When Chambers saw Barber's name and location in the museum, she "screamed out loud."

"When I saw that she was from Kenosha, I was like, 'Oh, my God... Somebody's here from my hometown, I can't believe it. And I got teary because Kenosha is so special to me," Chambers said. "When I saw her work up there, I knew in my heart that she's probably had a similar experience and here we are together and I don't even know this lady. It was special. And I felt that we were both following our passion and doing what we need to do and what we want to do, and here we were, like me facing her art as a viewer and me being a part of art. It was gorgeous."