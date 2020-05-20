Two more COVID-19 deaths in county
Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 21.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 increased from 868 Tuesday to 921 Wednesday. The number of positive cases is more than 20% higher than last week. There have been 4,782 negative tests reported countywide.

The latest two deaths are that of a 90-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man.

Statewide, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 reached 13,413 Wednesday, and 481 deaths have been reported. All 72 counties now have at least one case. A total of 154,300 people have tested negative.

