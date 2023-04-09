Since 2009, three large-sized department stores have closed along a mile-long stretch of 52nd Street, with Walmart, Kmart and Shopko leaving more than 300,000 square-feet of empty buildings behind.

The stretch has since seen revitalization from a somewhat unusual source, with 52nd Street becoming a center for self-storage facilities in Kenosha.

In 2019, U-Haul moved into the former Walmart building, 4404 52nd St., creating a roughly 900 self-storage unit facility. Two more self-storage facilities could be joining U-Haul by the end of the year at the former Shopko building, 5300 52nd Ave., and the former Kmart site, 4100 52nd St.

Work on the former Kmart site, 4100 52nd St., began last fall to turn the former department store into a 120,000-square-foot, more than 800-unit, climate-controlled Devon Self Storage facility.

Plans include a drive-through feature for customers looking to load and unload items. Work has been underway for several months. City officials have said it could be completed by early spring.

Devon Self Storage announced in 2021 its plans to fill the massive building that Kmart had left in early 2020, pledging extensive modifications to the exterior and sizable landscaping enhancements to the parking lot.

Miami-based Larkspur Acquisitions is working on the Shopko site, creating a roughly 98,000-square-foot indoor self-storage facility, currently called Kenosha Self Storage. The facility could be rebranded with a national brand at some point, however.

Plans previously submitted to the city call for 600 to 650 storage units spread across 67,000 to 70,000 square feet of rentable space. Tentatively, the business would operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with customers accessing the interior with key-fobs.

City Administrator John Morrissey said the Kmart site was about three months further-along than the Shopko site, where work has also already begun. He expected renovations to be completed by summer and fall, respectively.

Morrissey addressed concerns raised about the proliferation of storage businesses in the area. The companies, Morrissey said, were confident there was a need for such businesses, and the city was happy to see the buildings occupied.

“We’ve had many discussions,” Morrissey said. “We don’t want 52nd street to be storage road, but all of these are decent looking facilities.”

District 10 Alderperson Anthony Kennedy had his reservations, but considered it better than the alternative.

“I don’t think they’re the best usage,” Kennedy said. “But we can’t dictate to private owners what to do with their properties. If it’s this or an empty property, I’d rather have some usage.”