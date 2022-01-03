Two-vehicle crash on Highway W leaves two men injured on Monday morning

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue responded at 7:42 a.m. to a head-on, two-vehicle accident in the 8700 block of Highway W, north of Highway F.
Salem Lakes Fire Chief Jim Lejcar said two men suffered non life-threatening injuries, one of whom was transported via ambulance to an area hospital.
According to scanner reports from rescue personnel at the scene, both vehicles, one on each side of the highway, were heavily damaged and required towing.
An initial report that one vehicle had struck a tree were unfounded, Lejcar said.