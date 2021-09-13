 Skip to main content
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, visits Somers for fundraiser, meets with local supporters
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, visits Somers for fundraiser, meets with local supporters
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, visits Somers for fundraiser, meets with local supporters

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, center, poses with Dawn Santoro, left, and Amber Hand in a grassy area just outside the Kenosha Country Club, 500 13 Ave., Sunday night.

SOMERS — U.S. Sen.. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, one of the most prominent conservatives in the Senate and well-known figure on the national stage, came to Kenosha County Sunday night.

Cruz was in Somers for a fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas. The fundraiser, a private affair at the club, was limited to 15 couples who paid $7,500 per pair to attend.

Sen. Ted Cruz stumps for Glenn Youngkin in Pittsylvania County, Virginia.

A couple dozen supporters, including members of the local Mothers of Liberty organization, met briefly with Cruz, outside the country club, 500 13 Ave.

Asked whether he was considering another run for the presidency, Cruz said: "We'll see. Right now, we're focused on 2022."

Nehls, a Beaver Dam native, was scheduled to attend a fundraiser with U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, at the country club on Monday. The fundraisers were sponsored by Tyler and Deleen Nehls of Kenosha.

