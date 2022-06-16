Undergoing extreme makeover

GREEN BAY — Amari Rodgers isn’t sure who that was wearing the No. 8 jersey for the Green Bay Packers last season. But he knows this: That dude definitely wasn’t the real version of himself.

“It wasn’t at all,” the Packers second-year wide receiver said as the team’s offseason program drew to a close this week. “I’m definitely Amari Rodgers now. I was probably Amari ‘Rodg’ last year or Amari ‘Rodger,’ for sure.”

Four receptions for 45 yards on and shaky work on returns were not what the Packers were hoping to get from Rodgers when they gave up one of their fourth-round picks to trade up seven spots in the third round of last year’s NFL Draft and pick Rodgers at No. 85 overall.

Rodgers had been a multidimensional playmaker in college at Clemson, where he caught 181 passes for 2,144 yards and 15 touchdowns (including 77 receptions for 1,020 yards and seven TDs as a senior), won one national championship and played for another.

There were even some who thought the July re-acquisition of veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb at the behest of the reigning NFL MVP might stunt Rodgers’ rookie growth.

“What we do is not easy. For anybody to think that you can just walk into a place and become great, it’s a process. It’s a process,” Cobb said of Rodgers, whom he has mentored since Rodgers was 12 years old. “Some people take a little longer to blossom. It’s about allowing him to continue to grow and giving him the space to grow and not putting the pressure on him.”

That said, general manager Brian Gutekunst, who made it clear he hadn’t wanted to trade a sixth-round pick to the Houston Texans to re-acquire Cobb, had taken Rodgers with visions of him being Cobb 2.0.

Instead, Cobb wound up playing a far more important role in the offense than Rodgers before a late-season injury (28 receptions, 375 yards, five touchdowns in 12 games).

Meanwhile Rodgers languished on the bench, playing just 103 of the Packers’ 1,116 regular-season offensive snaps (9.2%) and ceding the return jobs late in the year.

“Being a competitor, you want to go out there and make plays for a team. But it’s just like being a freshman in high school again. You’ve got to start over. That’s really how I saw it.

“I knew I had to learn, and I had to get up to speed with the offense and just being in the NFL. When I realized I probably wasn’t going to be getting as many snaps as I wanted to, I just started learning from different people, taking different things so I could come back now and be ready.”

In Rodgers’ mind, his struggles could be traced to two issues: His weight/conditioning, and his confidence.

He played at around 210 pounds in college, weighed in at 212 pounds at his pre-draft pro day and said his weight got up to 218 pounds during his rookie season.

During organized team activity practices and the mandatory minicamp, he weighed in at 210 pounds and said his goal is to be between 205 and 208 pounds this season after shedding 4% of his body fat — mostly in his torso, he said — through more extensive conditioning work and an improved diet.

“I feel like the reason why I wasn’t able to play as much is because I wasn’t in shape the way I wanted to (be). I wasn’t able to go out there and play fast the way I wanted to because my body type and how much I weighed and how I was moving,” Rodgers said. “I really took that to heart this offseason.

“I feel like I’m getting in that area where I was in college as far as where I want to be, to move the way I want to and play receiver the way I should. I feel like I’m definitely getting back in that range.”

And his coaches have noticed.

“For a lot of young players, they don’t always understand how hard you have to practice, how hard you have to play on every play,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “It’s not like college when they’re out there for 100 plays a game and there’s times when you have to reserve your energy level to be able to get through the entire game. That’s not an option here, because if you don’t play your hardest on every play at this level, you’re going to get exposed.

“What I’ve noticed from him is just his conditioning. He’s in much better shape and he’s able to go much harder for a longer period of time.”

Added wide receivers coach Jason Vrable: “He already looks faster and stronger than he ever did. He's in the best shape of his life. His mindset is, 'I'm going to be the No. 1 guy at all three (receiver) positions.'”

That attitude also speaks for Rodgers’ confidence, which he admitted was a problem last season when muffed and fumbled punts took their toll.

“If you mess up, you’re going to lose confidence, naturally,” Rodgers said. “I just feel like me being a rookie, I feel like I let it get to me. Now, I feel like I have a year in the system, a year in the league. I know what it takes. I know what it takes to get out there and be successful. I’m planning on doing that now.”

During the final open-to-the-media OTA practice of the offseason on Tuesday, Rodgers caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love during a red-zone period and also had a nifty catch on a deflected pass that caromed off cornerback Kabion Ento. While he’ll need far more of those days during training camp, the signs were encouraging.

“The biggest thing we worked on in the offseason is just, how do you get your confidence?” Vrable said. “Ultimately to play this position, you have to have confidence. You have to. If you don’t have that confidence out there — that true confidence, not like, ‘Hey, I’m the man’ — when you have that and you can go out there and play and do all the things that are God-given, then you can perform at a high level. I feel like he’s taken those steps.

“I feel really good about Amari. ‘Cobby’ bumped me the other day and was like, ‘Yo. You can feel it from him.’ I smiled and was like, ‘Hey, it’s just the start right now. We’ll see where it’s at when the pads come on and the lights are on.’”

