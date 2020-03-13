Unified lays out safety precautions regarding coronavirus

While classes remain in session in the Kenosha Unified School District, officials have instituted a number of precautionary measures:

Hand-washing techniques have been posted, and staffers will work with students to ensure the proper technique.

The district is looking to increase the number of Protexus sprayers —electrostatic sprayers that decontaminate spaces — to disinfect all surfaces as needed. These are used throughout the district during health outbreaks, such as the flu or whooping cough.

The district uses products that meet the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control’s Emerging Viral Pathogen standards to disinfect for multiple infectious diseases, including the coronavirus. Oxivir Wipes are used for a quick disinfecting process, followed by washing any furniture in the affected area. Then, surfaces are sprayed with the Protexus Sprayer, which can be used on all surfaces other than computer monitors.

Custodial staff will prioritize cleaning common and high-touch areas multiple times a day. Prioritized cleaning includes bathrooms, lunch rooms, common spaces, door handles, crash bars on doors, handrails, etc.

Personal precautions