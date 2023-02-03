Read Across Kenosha is back and in-person for another year of sharing the love of literacy to Kenosha Unified students.

In preparation for the event, which will be held March 2, the United Way of Kenosha County is looking for community volunteers to read to Kenosha Unified classes as part of the event's Readers Are Leaders Day. People interested in volunteering can register at www.kenoshaunitedway.org/read-across-kenosha-event by the Feb. 9 deadline.

Readers Are Leaders looks to engage more than 100 volunteers with classes across Kenosha. Volunteers will gather at a kickoff event in the community room at Kenosha Human Development Services, 3536 52nd Street, at 8 a.m. on March 2 to pick up materials, including books and other items to donate to their assigned classroom, along with an event t-shirt. From there, volunteers will be mobilized to their assigned classrooms to share their love of literacy with Kenosha’s students.

Each participating K-3 classroom will receive a grade-appropriate, featured book, such as "Interrupting Chicken" by David Ezra Stein or "Fox in Socks" by Dr. Seuss, for students to enjoy long after the one-day event.

Last year, Read Across Kenosha turned virtual, engaging local leaders, such as City of Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, Yolanda Adams, Kenosha Unified school board president, Debbie Ford, chancellor of University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and more, with over 300 classrooms via pre-recorded and live virtual readings.Community members can participate in Read Across Kenosha from their own homes by tuning in to these videos, which are available on United Way of Kenosha County’s YouTube Channel.

“It is so exciting to finally be able to celebrate one of United Way of Kenosha County’s staple events in-person again,” said Marisa Markowski, resource development manager at United Way of Kenosha County. “I first experienced Read Across Kenosha as a volunteer in 2020, so it’s moving to be able to experience the event from a different perspective. It’s even more moving to see how much excitement our community still holds for

this event as well as our other literacy initiatives, like Readers Are Leaders.”

According to a Building Our Future report, one in four third-graders can read proficiently at grade level in Kenosha County.

“It is important for communities to tackle their challenges in unison,” says Carolynn Friesch, chief executive officer at United Way of Kenosha County. “If we can work together to improve literacy rates across Kenosha, then we can all help ensure that our young leaders can reach their fullest potential. With an outpouring of dedication from our community, we are hopeful that there is time and resources available to help us make a positive impact. Thank you for reading with us!”

Read Across Kenosha has been a community tradition for the past 13 years. The community literacy event has been held by the United Way of Kenosha County, in conjunction with the National Education Association's annual Read Across America Day.