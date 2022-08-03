Unity, Resources, and Opportunity Were at the Forefront of Tuesday's National Night Out Events

Tuesday evening’s warm, muggy weather didn’t discourage Kenosha community members from gathering for food, fun, and information at the city’s four participating National Night Out locations. Children received free backpacks, lunchboxes, face paint, balloons, and more while adults were able to familiarize themselves with Kenosha’s resources and network with one another.

“Everyone goes through so much that they don’t always share,” said local Leticia Packard, who attends the National Night Out events every year with her family. “A lot of people struggle with depression, and their mental health. Events like this give our community a reason to get out of the house, relax, and laugh a little bit.”

Free haircuts were being provided at the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, alongside performances by Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts and DJ Mr.262, and a total of 37 resource booths. Kenosha Police Department was also in attendance giving demonstrations and chatting with the public.

“We are so thrilled by this year's turnout and the generosity of our vendors,” said Donna Rhodes, gang intervention supervisor for the Kenosha County Division of Children and Family Services, “We totally maxed out our booth space this year. There are so many smiling faces. I couldn’t be more pleased.”

The Shalom Center also participated in National Night Out events for the first time this year. “We had a line waiting to come in at 4:30,” shared Tamarra Coleman, executive director of Shalom Center, “We are so excited to see that everyone came out, it was a complete success.”

Head Start was in attendance at Shalom Center, alongside Kenosha County Public Health, KTEC High School, Kenosha Public Library, and many others for a total of 31 resource booths. Entertainment was provided by Fernanda Arizola of FCA DJ Entertainment.

“With all of the craziness that has been going on in the world these past few years, the unity that an event like today’s brings to a community is priceless,” said Fernanda, “It means a lot to see KPD out here laughing with and socializing with our locals. It’s so important to contribute to your community wherever you can. If you don’t know where to start, reach out!”.

Others shared that they were attending in hopes to learn more about what the city of Kenosha has to offer. “I heard about National Night Out from a friend of mine, and then started telling everyone about it,” said Jasmine Chattard, who was in attendance with her son, “My son gets to enjoy the summer weather and have fun, and I get the opportunity to talk to different people I don’t always cross paths with.”

Kenosha Police Department posed for photos with children and provided drone demonstrations throughout the evening. “It’s my first time attending an event like this in Kenosha,” said Kahlil Griffin, new manager at the Simmons Neighborhood Library and Uptown Neighborhood Library, “I moved here from Atlanta, and seeing this togetherness in a small town is incredible.”

Miss Kenosha, Jenna Zeihen, also made her rounds at the Shalom Center’s National Night Out event. “An event like this gives space for people of all ages to access resources, and interact with one another face to face,” said Jenna, “Putting a face to a brand, or to a company, can completely change the outcome of some of these conversations. I’ve witnessed so many families discovering resources they didn’t know about before tonight.”

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37h Ave, and Lakeside Lutheran Church, 3833 Eighth Ave, also participated in National Night Out, providing free food, resource booths, and family friendly activities for attendees.

By the end of the evening, everyone was leaving from all four National Night Out sites with a smile on their face, a full belly, and an armful of free resources and information. “Today’s event really shines a light on the gift of community,” said Jenna, “We are so lucky to be able to come together like this for one another.”