University of Wisconsin-Parkside kicks off school year on Sept. 8

University of Wisconsin-Parkside will begin the fall 2021 semester Sept. 8 with plans to operate mostly in-person, while requiring masks and encouraging vaccinations.

“We plan to have the majority of classes held in person this fall,” UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford said in a statement to the campus community. “So, more than ever we greatly appreciate your cooperation, support, and patience in doing your part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

“Despite COVID, we continue to advance our bold goal of increasing the number of graduates by 50 percent by 2025,” said Ford. “And we can build on the momentum and success of the past two years when we graduated the largest classes in university history in May 2020 and May 2021.”

Ford added the university will continue to monitor evolving COVID-19 trends and adapt campus health protocols to maintain its goal of protecting the health and safety of the learning community.

In addition to COVID protocols, Ford also noted the following:

Welcome Week activities start with Move-In Sept. 5, and a full schedule of activities;

over 75% of courses will be delivered face to face;