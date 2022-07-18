University of Wisconsin-Parkside Pulls Back the Curtain on the Keith Harris Gallery

After a year of brainstorming, planning, organizing, and building, the Keith Harris Gallery at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside is finally ready to welcome visitors. “A silver lining that we found here at Parkside during the COVID-19 pandemic was that we had the perfect opportunity to do inventory and cleaning that had been previously overlooked,” said Lesley H. Walker, University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Dean of Arts and Humanities.

Part of that COVID-19 cleanup extended to the art department’s sound booth, which was adjourned by the models, or maquettes, that Keith Harris had built while preparing for theater productions during his 32 years working in the theater department at Parkside.

“Keith Harris was such a large part of the growth and thriving of the theater department at Parkside,” said Dean Walker, “I was tasked with figuring out what to do with his models during cleanup. I don’t know why, or where the idea came from, but I just said let’s do a gallery.” Prior to the installation of the Keith Harris Gallery, the space it now occupies had been underutilized. “I always want to see all our assets put to good use,” said Lesley, “but I also thought about what a great way this gallery could be to honor our theatrical history.”

“Making models was never really in my job description – Maybe at the very end it was added in, but it began as a passion,” said Keith Harris, whose official job at Parkside upon hiring was to take care of the theater department spaces and help coordinate event spaces. “My approach when I first began working at Parkside was that I didn’t say no to almost anything,” said Keith, “Maybe it was naïve at the time, but I thought yes was always the answer. I tried to make everything flow together as well as I could and keep a fair calendar for the theater, art, and music departments.”

Keith Harris received his Master of Fine Arts in scenic scenography from the University of Kansas in 1984, which equipped him with the skills necessary to “do it all” in the theater world – Lighting, sets, costumes, projections, sound, and so forth. “When I got to Parkside, it came up that they needed a set designer,” said Keith, “So, it happened naturally that I fell into that role.” The set models came into play when there was troubleshooting to be done. “You can lie in a sketch but you can’t lie in a model,” said Keith, “All those models you see in the gallery, 9/10ths of the work was done at home. It’s a long process, a labor of love. I was trying to understand what I was creating.”

Department chair, Misti Bradford, worked on many shows with Keith over the years. “Scenic designers of his caliber don’t exist anymore,” said Misti, “His training and the way he produced is so inspiring because while it’s considered an old school way of producing, the quality of it is so high.” The majority of scenic design is done digitally now, making Keith’s models all the more important to preserve. “We will be using the Keith Harris gallery as an education space as much as an art gallery,” said Misti, “This is not work that our current students will see anywhere else. This is the kind of work that is museum worthy - All of these models should be in special plexiglass boxes, preserved forever. It’s a history lesson, it’s a way for our students to learn the core principles of production.”

“The key is the people I worked with, both the faculty and the students,” said Keith pertaining to what kept him at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for 32 years. “I worked nights, I worked weekends, I worked constantly. It was nonstop. It was crazy and wonderful.” While Keith recognizes the value of his models, he’s never considered them art. “I really appreciate the comments about the models being art, but I’ve never looked at them as such. I just hope the students learn from them – They are there, and they are so alive. I’m hoping that’s their value.”

For more information pertaining to when you can visit the Keith Harris Gallery, go to www.uwp.edu/therita. “I’m blessed to be married to who I am because she made it all work,” said Keith, “She held the home together so I could chase my passion, and I’m so thankful to her for that.”