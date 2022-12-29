"Unpredictable" Pike River mouth could damage Kenosha's fishing season

In the coming spring, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will bring 40,000 baby salmon, called fingerlings, to Kenosha.

These salmon are part of wider efforts to sustain Lake Michigan fish populations. Millions of salmon and trout are stocked each year across Wisconsin. In Kenosha alone, the DNR stocks nearly 200,000 fish.

In Kenosha, these fish are also the basis of a significant fishing tourism industry, with people coming from across the region and even the country to go fishing along Kenosha’s shores and riversides.

But issues concerning the outlet of the Pike River could put future fishing seasons at risk, according to Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association leadership.

Walt Kreuser, the new KSFCA president, said the DNR recently expressed concerns about using the Kenosha Salmon Rearing Pond, 3311 Sheridan Road, for the spring stocking of salmon.

Currently, the DNR has a lease with the City of Kenosha for the rearing pond, and KSFCA has a lease with the DNR to operate of the facility.

This has been the case for a number of years, with the DNR providing the fingerlings and KFSCA taking care of the rest.

Kreuser said the DNR considers the pond one of the more successful in the state, but recent city permit changes mean there are fewer situations when the city can dredge the mouth of the Pike River.

“The mouth of the river is too unpredictable. They’re afraid if we release the salmon that they’re going to go upstream and die and not go out into the lake,” Kreuser said.

If the river mouth closes, DNR would need to haul the salmon to the lake. To avoid this, the DNR says it could stock the baby salmon in alternate locations, such as the Kenosha Harbor. The harbor feeds directly into the lake.

However, Kreuser said while that’s a good backup plan, the harbor comes with increased risks that could negatively impact future fishing seasons.

Unlike the temperature-controlled rearing pond, the harbor water temperature can vary. In a worst-case-scenario, Kreuser said a warm spring would require releasing the young fish early so they don’t die in the warmer water. But an early release puts the young fish at risk of being eat by predators.

Additionally, the rearing pond pumps in water from the Pike River, on which the fish imprint. In the spawning season, they return to the waters of the familiar river. That return, draws fishing enthusiasts from across the region.

“If they leave Kenosha Harbor and go into the lake, we lose that spawning opportunity,” Kreuser said.

The club is working with the city to rewrite the lease to make KFSCA responsible for the rearing pond, a plan for which DNR officials have expressed support. The club would have to raise funds for a tank trailer and fish pump should the river mouth close.

A healthy fishery

Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network Executive Director Dave Giordano has been working with Kreuser and other local leaders, from business owners to State Sen. Bob Wirch, on keeping Kenosha’s fishery healthy.

The rearing pond, Giordano said, is a connection point between the potential environmental, financial and recreational benefits that Root-Pike WIN’s conservation work can bring.

“They’re tied together,” Giordano said. “When you don’t do one thing, you ultimately affect the other things. Without healthy, clean water, you don’t have a healthy fishery, and without that, our community brand breaks down and our recreational opportunities break down.”

The draw of a healthy fishery is powerful. Giordano and Kreuser, both lifelong Kenosha residents and fishing enthusiasts, recalled the last fishing season, an “epic run” according to Giordano.

“The banks were lined with people,” Kreuser said. “People were picnicking, kids were so excited. That doesn’t happen everywhere, you know.”

Giordano said enthusiasm for fishing often evolves into a focus on wildlife and nature conservation.

In Kenosha County, which has made extensive efforts to restore natural areas and parks, the rearing pond and fishery are part of a broader push toward making the county an inviting area to the region, he said.