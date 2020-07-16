Update: Driver fleeing traffic stop dies after crashing into semi, Kenosha News delivery truck

A man died after his vehicle struck a semi truck at the intersection of Hwy E and Green Bay Road on Thursday. The driver was reportedly fleeing west on Highway E at about 7:30 a.m. when he ran the light at Green Bay Road, crashing into a southbound semi truck.
A driver fleeing a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy died after crashing into a semi at Green Bay Road and Highway E.
The driver, a 27-year-old Mundelein man, was fleeing west on Highway E at about 7:30 a.m. when he ran the light at Green Bay Road, crashing into a southbound semi truck. The man crashed under the semi, shearing off the top half of his Ford Explorer, his vehicle then careening west on E, striking a Kenosha News delivery driver who was turning his Jeep onto E from a gas station. The SUV continued west after striking the Jeep, coming to rest in a ditch.
Debris was spread from Green Bay Road over about 400 feet. A blue fabric tarp was placed over the badly damaged vehicle to cover the man’s body.
The driver of the semi was uninjured, and the driver of the Jeep had minor injuries.
Sgt. David Wright stated that investigators later learned the man was on parole. Investigators found a 9mm handgun, cocaine and marijuana in the accident debris, and found a "substantial amount of cash." The man's name is not being released pending notification of his family.
Capt. Robert Hallisy said a deputy had stopped the driver on the 4300 block of Highway E for a traffic violation. The man had stopped and the deputy had spoken to him, then went back to his squad car for a records check.
“He was cooperative when the deputy spoke to him,” Hallisy said.
But as the deputy walked back to the Ford to speak to the man again, he fled.
Hallisey said the deputy was following when the man crashed into the semi.
“It was immediately apparent that it was a fatal crash,” he said.
The sheriff’s department was not yet releasing information about the driver’s identity.
Ken Deike, the Kenosha News delivery driver, said he was pulling out of a gas station onto E when he saw the Ford crash into the semi. Still shaken an hour after the crash, Deike said, as the badly damaged vehicle sped toward him, he could see the driver’s body hanging out the door.
“I couldn’t look after that,” he said.
The Wisconsin State Patrol had an investigator at the scene.
Both Green Bay Road and E were closed as investigators were at the scene and for the cleanup.
It was the second fatal crash during a chase with law enforcement this year. In April, a driver fleeing Kenosha police was killed in a crash at the intersection of Sheridan Road and 52nd Road.
